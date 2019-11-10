PULLMAN — Borislava Hristova had 23 points and eight rebounds Saturday as the Washington State women’s basketball team finally shook loose from BYU in the fourth quarter of a 67-50 nonconference victory at Beasley Coliseum.
“I’m really excited for this team and for our start,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “In these early nonconference games, you have no idea how a team is going to respond, or what the other team is going to do. I just loved how our team went out and guarded them and made every basket hard for them. I loved the way we rebounded, and I thought we managed a not-so-smooth offensive game as well as we could, and we found a way to put enough points on the board to win the game.”
Jovana Subasic came off the bench added career highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds for the host Cougars (2-0), who led for the majority of the game but finally forced the visiting Cougars (0-1) into horrendous shooting in the fourth quarter to eventually put it away. BYU made just 1 of 13 from the field in the final 10 minutes. Chanelle Molina chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.
Paisley Johnson had 19 points, Jasmine Moody added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Brenna Dollinger finished with 10 for the visiting Cougars.
It was a defensive battle in the first quarter, as the teams combined to go 8-for-30 from the field and 1-for-11 from 3-point range. WSU emerged with a 10-8 lead.
The offenses got going a bit in the second. BYU took its only lead of the game on a jumper by Moody with 8:30 left before halftime, but Washington State erased that with a free throw by Ula Motuga and a 3 from Grace Sarver. In fact, that started a 10-0 run for the hosts that ended with a Subasic layup that gave Wazzu a 21-12 lead just more than midway through the period.
The lead ballooned to 12 on Bella Murekatete’s three-point play at the 2:16 mark before the host Cougars went into the locker room up 31-23.
The third quarter was a series of runs, with each team hitting back before WSU came away with a 49-40 lead going to the fourth.
Washington State next plays at 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at Boise State.
BYU (0-1)
Drollinger 2-13 4-6 10, Albiero 0-8 0-0 0, Johnson 6-15 5-6 19, Hamson 1-4 2-4 4, Moody 6-10 2-6 14, Salmon 0-3 0-4 0, Ugwu 1-3 0-0 3, Perri 0-1 0-0 0, Otufai 0-3 0-0 00, Glantz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 13-26 50.
WASHINGTON STATE (2-0)
Nankevis 0-3 0-0 0, Cha. Molina 6-14 0-0 13, Levy 1-2 0-0 2, Motuga 1-7 1-2 3, Hristova 7-18 9-10 23, Sarver 1-4 0-2 3, Che. Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Subasic 6-9 1-2 15, Murekatete 2-3 2-3 6. Totals 25-62 13-19 67.
BYU 8 15 17 10 — 50
WSU 10 21 18 18 — 67
3-point goals — BYU 5-19 (Johnson 2-3, Drollinger 2-9, Ugwu 1-2, Perri 0-1, Albiero 0-2, Otufai 0-2), Washington State 4-18 (Subasic 2-3, Sarver 1-2, Cha. Molina 1-5, Che. Molina 0-1, Hristova 0-3, Motuga 0-4). Fouled out — Albiero. Rebounds — BYU 37 (Moody 8), Washington State 53 (Subasic 13). Assists — BYU 7 (Otufai 4), Washington State 13 (Che. Molina 4). Total fouls — BYU 19, Washington State 19. A — 717.
MEN’S BASKETBALLUC Riverside 58, Idaho 51
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Trevon Allen had 18 points and seven rebounds, but the Idaho men’s basketball team saw its slim halftime lead disappear in the second half as it fell 58-51 to UC Riverside in a nonconference game at SRC Arena.
BJ Simmons added 13 points for the Vandals (1-1), who had just eight turnovers and made just 18 of 49 shots from the field, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range. Idaho also made just a little more than 50 percent of its free throws, going 12-of-23 at the line.
Callum McRae had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Highlanders (2-0), who erased a 26-22 halftime deficit and held a two- to three-possession lead for the majority of the second half before attempting to pull away late. George Willborn III added 12 points and seven rebounds for Riverside.
The Highlanders used an 11-1 run to start the second half to take a 33-27 lead. It went back and forth for a while, but when McRae hit a layup with 6:32 remaining, it capped a 6-0 run by Riverside as it took a 51-40 lead.
Idaho chipped away, and Simmons’ 3 with 24 seconds remaining pulled to Vandals to 54-51. The Highlanders then went 4-for-4 at the line to close it out.
“No question there were a lot of positives to take away from this game,” coach Zac Claus said. “I give all the credit to Riverside, they came out in the second half and did a good job being patient and executing.”
Idaho next will play in the Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Ark., at 3 p.m. Thursday against UC Davis.
IDAHO (1-1)
Blakney 2-4 0-0 4, Forrest 1-5 1-2 3, Fraser 0-2 2-5 2, Dixon 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 6-17 5-7 18, Thiombane 1-3 1-2 3, Simmons 5-10 1-2 13, Christmas 2-6 0-3 4, Garvin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-49 12-23 51.
UC RIVERSIDE (2-0)
Mading 0-4 0-0 0, McRae 8-12 5-6 21, Willborn 4-11 3-5 12, Kabellis 0-5 2-2 2, Pickett 1-2 4-4 7, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, McWilliam 0-2 0-0 0, Pullin 2-4 0-0 5, Elkaz 1-3 0-0 3, McDonald 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 19-50 14-17 58.
Halftime — Idaho 26-22. 3-pont goals — Idaho 3-16 (Simmons 2-4, Allen 1-4, Fraser 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Thiombane 0-2, Christmas 0-4), UC Riverside 6-22 (McDonald 2-5, Pullin 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Willborn 1-3, Elkaz 1-3, McRae 0-1, McWilliam 0-1, Mading 0-2, Kabellis 0-3). Fouled Out — Blakney. Rebounds — Idaho 26 (Allen 7), UC Riverside 38 (McRae 10). Assists — Idaho 6 (Forrest, Thiombane 2), UC Riverside 10 (Willborn 3). Total Fouls — Idaho 18, UC Riverside 21. A — 463 (3,168).
VOLLEYBALLLCSC drops regular-season finale
BUTTE, Mont. — Brooke Kaawa finished with 10 kills, but it wasn’t enough as the 24th-ranked Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell to No. 17 Montana Tech 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 in a Frontier Conference regular-season finale for both teams at Kelvin Sampson Court.
With the loss, the Warriors (20-10, 8-4 FC) finished a game behind the Orediggers (24-6, 9-3) for first place in the league and in a tie for third heading into the conference tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday on the campus of the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont.
Jess Ruffing added 20 assists for LCSC, which had entered the weekend on a seven-match winning streak. Gionni Brown finished with 19 digs.
Maureen Jessop and Karina Mickelson paced Montana Tech with 11 kills each. McKenna Kaelber contributed 29 assists and Sabrina Hopcroft had 18 digs.
Idaho continues slide, falls to Idaho State
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball could not get on track throughout much of the match and fell 25-19, 25-12, 25-22 to Idaho State in a Big Sky match at Memorial Gym.
The Vandals (12-14, 8-6 Big Sky) have lost two straight, three of their past four and four of their previous six matches overall after starting league play 6-2.
Kyra Palmbush led the Vandals with eight kills. Donnee Janzen had 11 assists and Alaina Lacey finished with eight digs.
Evi Wilson led three Bengals (12-11, 8-6) in double-digits in kills with 15. Hannah Scott added 11 and Kira Thomsen chipped in 10. Allie Lynch finished with 37 assists and Allyssa Rizzo contributed 12 digs.
Idaho next will play Eastern Washington at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday.