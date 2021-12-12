PULLMAN — The Washington State women's basketball team keeps finding themselves in second-half deficits. But the Cougars keep finding ways to win those games.
Once again Sunday, Washington State was down at halftime, but dug itself out of the hole and beat Boise State 62-55 in a nonconference game at Beasley Coliseum.
"I liked our response. I think just asking our players to decide who they were going to be," Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. "Consistently, as a coach, you want to know what you are getting from a player when you put them in the game, or if they start the game, and we still have some rollercoaster performances and some inconsistencies from what we are getting from people. That's growth, and players have to dial in and be a little bit more on point with what they have to bring to us in order for us to succeed."
For the first time in three games, sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was able to get going offensively. She had 23 points, including 19 in the second half, and five rebounds to go along with three steals to pace Washington State (8-1), which now has won four in a row since a Nov. 27 loss to North Carolina State in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. Junior center Bella Murekatete added 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and six assists.
"I think (Charlisse Leger-Walker and Murekatete) are key players for us," Ethridge said. "I think Krystal's energy on the defensive end was key. Those are three players that maybe that I ask the specific questions about who they wanted to be on a possession-by-possession basis. We're too inconsistent. Krystal was a little less energetic in the first half, Charlisse was a little casual, Belle is still learning how to start games well. The challenge was that they needed to decide what player they were going to be in the second half. I thought they were pretty impressive in the second half."
Elodie Lalotte finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (3-6). Anna Ostlie had 12 points.
Boise State got off to a strong offensive start, but petered out in the end. The Broncos, who shot 23 of 45 (51.1 percent) from the field for the game, made 11 of 15 shots (73.3 percent) in the first quarter, including their two 3-point attempts, to race out to a 24-16 lead after the first.
But the Cougars charged back. Trailing 28-19 just 1:10 into the second quarter, Washington State used a 10-0 run in a 5:22 stretch, finished off by senior forward Ula Motuga's layup off a turnover, to take a 29-28 lead with 3:28 left before halftime.
However, the Broncos scored the final 10 points of the quarter, which included two 3s by Rachel Bowers, in holding a 38-29 edge at intermission.
The Cougars steadily chipped away at the deficit in the third, with a layup by Murekatete giving them a 45-44 lead at the 2:45 mark. The 6-foot-3 standout then put Washington State back in front on a traditional three-point play after a Boise State basket on the previous possession, and junior guard Johanna Teder's 3 with 36 seconds remaining put the Cougars up 51-47 going to the fourth.
Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a 3 and a layup in the first 3:45 of the fourth as the Broncos went cold, pushing the Washington State advantage to 56-47. Boise State got it to 58-55 with 1:55 left, but Charlisse Leger-Walker forced a turnover and converted it into a fast-break layup at the other end with 29 seconds left to make it a five-point game. The Cougars finished it off by forcing the 19th turnover of the game just 10 seconds later.
"I knew in the back of my mind that (the ball) probably was going to (Ostlie), so I said to (junior guard Johanna Teder), 'Whatever you do, just chase her,' and I saw that she got collected on a down screen, and so, I just knew that the ball was going there and I just kind of instinctively made that choice that, if I wasn't going to get that steal, it was going to someone else, and I would rather someone else shoot it instead of (Ostlie). Being able to get that and then finish it, it helped our team a lot. Took a little bit of pressure off and put that pressure back on them."
Washington State next plays at 11 a.m. Saturday at No. 16 BYU.
BOISE STATE (3-6)
Lalotte 8-12 0-0 16, Ostlie 4-7 0-0 12, Naro 3-7 0-0 6, Leonidas 2-7 1-2 5, Muse 2-6 1-2 5, Bowers 3-3 0-0 6, Hull 1-2 3-4 5, Burgess 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 5-8 55.
WASHINGTON STATE (8-1)
C. Leger-Walker 8-21 4-4 23, Murekatete 4-8 7-7 15, K. Leger-Walker 4-12 1-1 10, Motuga 3-5 0-0 6, Teder 2-11 0-0 6, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Wallack 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 12-12 62.
Boise State 24 14 9 8—55
Washington State 16 13 22 11—62
3-point goals — Boise State 4-8 (Ostlie 4-6, Naro 0-1, Leonidas 0-1), Washington State 6-24 (C. Leger Walker 3-10, Teder 2-8, K. Leger-Walker 1-5, Motuga 0-1). Rebounds — Boise State 29 (Lalotte 8), Washington State 33 (Murekatete 8). Assists — Boise State 15 (Leonidas 8), Washington State 13 (K. Leger-Walker 6). Total fouls — Boise State 16, Washington State 13. A — 715.