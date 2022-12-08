WSU women post largest comeback win in program history vs. Portland

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, center, drives past Portland's McKelle Meek during Wednesday's nonconference game at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore. Leger-Walker had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Cougars rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Pilots.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington State shot the ball well and had four players score in double figures. The Cougars needed every bit of that, and more, to rally from a huge deficit Wednesday.

Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals as Washington State came from 19 points down in the second quarter to upend Portland 69-63 in a nonconference game at the Chiles Center.

