WSU women post largest comeback win in program history vs. Portland

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, center, drives past Portland's McKelle Meek during Wednesday's nonconference game at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore. Leger-Walker had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Cougars rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Pilots.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington State shot the ball well and had four players score in double figures. The Cougars needed every bit of that, and more, to rally from a huge deficit Wednesday.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals as Washington State came from 19 points down in the second quarter to upend Portland 69-63 in a nonconference game at the Chiles Center.
“Really thrilled for our team to find a way to win this game,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I don’t think we were very good for an entire half. We struggled coming out of the gate against their matchup zone. It took well over 12 or 13 minutes, and then I thought we had great energy coming off the bench. We started attacking it a lot better.”
Senior post Bella Murekatete had 14 points and six steals for Washington State (7-1), which has won four consecutive games. Senior guard Johanna Teder contributed 13 points. Freshman guard Astera Tuhina finished with 12 points for the Cougars, who went 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) from the field in the second and third quarters.
Kyra Gardner finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Pilots (5-5), who went 13-for-36 (36.1 percent) from the field in the final three quarters. Maisie Burnham added 14 points. Lucy Cochrane chipped in 10 points.
Portland scored 15 of the first 17 points in the first 6:22 of the game to race out to a big lead. It was 19-6 at the end of the first.
Midway through the second quarter, the Pilots were up 27-8. Then the Cougars started to wake up from their slumber.
Washington State trimmed its gap to 35-24 at halftime thanks to senior forward Ula Motuga’s 3-point buzzer-beater from about 51 feet away, then used a 12-0 run in a stretch of almost three minutes in the third quarter, buoyed by five points from Teder, to tie it at 43. The Cougars entered the fourth quarter down 48-47.
“Ula’s 3 was the cherry on top right there,” Ethridge said. “I think getting that 19-point margin down to 11 at half was huge. You don’t expect it to come from a half-court shot. But again, good court awareness, good savvy player that made sure she got it off, and the basketball gods let us have that basket.”
Tied at 50, Teder hit a 3 to put Washington State in front with 6:16 left in regulation. The Cougar lead hovered between one and three points during the next three minutes, but Portland went up 58-57 with 2:56 left on Haylee Andrews’ jumper. Undeterred, Tuhina was fouled and hit a pair of free throws on Washington State’s next possession to give it the lead for good. Murekatete and Tuhina each had layups on the next two possessions for a 63-59 Cougar advantage. Tuhina was fouled again with 35 seconds left, and she converted both free throws for a six-point lead. The Pilots never could catch up from there as Washington State finished off the biggest comeback in program history.
The Cougars had advantages in points off turnovers (21-10), points in the paint (36-26) and fast-break points (17-9).
Washington State opens Pac-12 play at 2 p.m. Sunday at Washington.