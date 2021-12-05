WSU women play complete game in beating UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — Four Washington State players scored in double figures Saturday as the Cougars routed UC Davis 71-49 in nonconference action at University Credit Union Center.
“I felt really good about our team, top to bottom, start to finish,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We came out with a great mindset. It feels like we took the last couple of days to get better, and it showed up on the court.”
Junior center Bella Murekatete led the Cougars (6-1) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker chipped in 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, and junior guard Michaela Jones tallied 11 points in a well-balanced offensive effort.
“Going forward, you’ve got to have four people in double figures,” Ethridge said. “I like the way we spread the ball around to a lot of different shooters. It’s a good sign, offensively, if we can get that many people scoring.”
Ciera Hall paced the Aggies (4-3) with nine points and had four rebounds.
It is the second consecutive season the Cougs have won six of their first seven games. In 2020-21, Washington State was able to use that run to earn its first NCAA tournament bid in 30 years.
Washington State put the game away early, as it went on an 18-8 first-quarter run. The Cougars increased their lead to 39-19 at halftime and UC Davis could get no closer than 17 the rest of the way.
“We just guarded them so well in the first half that it took them out of everything they wanted to do,” Ethridge said. “It really took them out of rhythm, and I think it was the determining factor in the game.”
WSU was 28-for-62 (45.2 percent) from the field, including 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range. Conversely, the Aggies were 18-of-43 (41.9 percent) from the field, including 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from distance.
The Cougars held advantage in second-chance points (14-3), points off turnovers (25-11) and points in the paint (32-20).
Washington State next plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gonzaga.
“We’ve just got to be good on the road,” Ethridge said. “We keep talking about toughness. We can’t make excuses, we can’t be soft, we can’t not have an urgency. You’ve got to go on the road and got to be the tougher mentally, physically and emotionally team. That was a big message for us all week.”
WASHINGTON STATE (6-1)
Murekatete 6-12 2-3 14, C. Leger-Walker 6-12 0-2 13, K. Leger-Walker 4-12 0-0 11, Motuga 3-4 0-0 7, Tedere 1-7 0-0 3, Jones 4-5 0-0 11, Sarver 2-4 2-2 7, Wallack 2-3 1-3 5, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0. Levy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 5-10 71.
UC DAVIS (4-3)
Hall 3-5 2-2 9, Konrad 3-7 0-0 7, Burns 2-4 0-0 5, Turner 1-5 1-2 4, Stobbart 0-3 0-0 0, Svanholm 3-4 2-4 8, Langi 2-5 0-0 5, Lilly 2-2 1-2 5, Shine 2-6 0-0 4, Gray 0-0 2-2 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 8-12 49.
Washington State 18 21 14 18—71
UC Davis 8 11 10 20—49
3-point goals — Washington State 10-23 (Jones 3-4, K. Leger-Walker 3-6, Motuga 1-2, Sarver 1-2, C. Leger-Walker 1-3, Teder 1-5, Levy 0-1), UC Davis 5-17 (Burns 1-2, Langi 1-2, Hall 1-3, Konrad 1-3, Turner 1-3, Harris 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Stobbart 0-2). Rebounds — Washington State 33 (Murekatete 8), UC Savis 31 (Stobbart, Svanholm 5). Assists — Washington State 19 (K. Leger-Walker 5), UC Davis 10 (Hall 3). Total fouls — Washington State 19, UC Davis 11. A — 1,192.