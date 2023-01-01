PULLMAN — There's no question the Washington State women's basketball team misses its leader.
For the second consecutive game, the Cougars were without junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, and they miss their do-it-all standout.
Aaronette Vonleh had 20 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots Sunday as visiting Colorado pulled away from Washington State 65-54 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.
Leger-Walker, who entered the weekend leading the conference in scoring at 21.1 points per game, has been back in her native New Zealand tending to a family issue. The last time the Cougars (10-4, 0-3) started winless in their first three games in the conference came in 2010-11 under former coach June Daugherty.
"When Charlisse gets back, and that's yet to be decided and determined, she can't be the savior," WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. "That could be part of our problem; we think it will fix itself. Our problems are still our problems. Our individual tendencies, our lack of growing as a player, our lack of competitiveness, our lack of respect for the game and what it required today. We didn't come with what the game requires. A player coming back doesn't fix that. The players in that locker room have to fix it, and clearly I as a coach have to try to fix that."
Quay Miller added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes (12-3, 2-1), who forced 17 turnovers. Kindyll Wetta contributed 10 points and six rebounds, as Colorado held a 38-24 edge on the glass.
"They wanted the ball more than we did," said Ethridge, who was visibily frustrated. "There probably are some rotational rebounds that are hard for us to manage when they have big bodies ... and you know you are going to give up a few of those. The number of times I felt like we had the ball in our hands and it got taken away, the tips, the hustle plays that they made, that's just an indication of a team that's more hungry than you are."
Senior center Bella Murekatete had 15 points for Washington State. Sophomore guard Tara Wallack chipped in 13 points.
The Cougars held the lead for a good chunk of the first quarter, but Wetta's layup at the 2:56 mark sent Colorado in front. The Buffaloes ended the quarter up 14-13.
Once again, Washington State found a little footing and held a 23-20 lead with 6:55 left before halftime as freshman guard Astera Tuhina, starting in place of Leger-Walker, hit a 3-pointer. a minute later Wallack made a free throw for a 24-22 advantage.
Then Colorado scored 11 of the final 13 points of the period to head into the locker room up 33-26.
The Cougars were flat to start the second half, as the Buffaloes eventually built their lead to 11 at 40-29 about midway through, but Washington State slowly cut into its deficit. The Cougars pulled within two as senior guard Johanna Teder hit from distance with 1:08 left to make it 44-42 Colorado. The Buffaloes held a three-point edge going to the fourth.
But that was close as Washington State could get, as the Cougars wore out at the end.
Colorado held advantages in points in the paint (38-26), points off turnovers (25-7), second-chance points (16-4) and bench points (12-3) despite the fact that Washington State was 20-of-44 (45.5%) shooting, including 6-of-15 (40%) from beyond the arc.
"I was disappointed in our effort," Ethridge said. "I just felt it from the very beginning of the game. I felt like we were playing in mud.
"Having a young team and sometimes not with all of the leadership that we need, just not in the places that we need it, we just don't reproduce the kind of energy that we had on Friday night. This is what you get. A sluggish performance and an undisciplined performance."
The Cougars next play at noon Jan. 8 at home against Washington.
COLORADO (12-3, 2-1)
Sherrod 1-7 2-4 4, Jones 2-3 2-2 6, Formann 3-12 2-2 9, Miller 6-14 2-3 14, Vonleh 8-12 4-6 20, Salder 1-4 0-0 2, Wetta 4-5 2-2 10, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, McLeon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 14-19 65.
WASHINGTON STATE (10-4, 0-3)
Wallack 4-8 4-6 13, Tuhina 3-5 0-0 8, Motuga 2-4 2-2 7, Teder 3-7 0-0 8, Murekatete 7-15 1-1 15, Nankervis 0-0 1-1 1, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 20-44 8-10 54.
Colorado 14 19 12 20—65
Washington State 13 13 16 12—54
3-point goals — Colorado 1-10 (Formann 1-3, Sherrod 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1, Miller 0-4), Washington State 6-15 (Tuhina 2-3, Teder 2-4, Wallack 1-2, Motuga 1-3, Gardner 0-1, Sarver 0-2). Rebounds — Colorado 38 (Miller 8), Washington State 24 (Motuga 8). Assists — Colorado 12 (Sherrod 7), Washington State 14 (Wallack, Tuhina, Motuga 4). Total fouls — Colorado 14, Washington State 14. A — 680.