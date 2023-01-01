Sarver

Washington State senior guard Grace Sarver looks to shoot during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against Colorado at Beasley Coliseum.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — There's no question the Washington State women's basketball team misses its leader.

For the second consecutive game, the Cougars were without junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, and they miss their do-it-all standout.

Tags

Recommended for you