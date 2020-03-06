LAS VEGAS — Kat Tudor scored 24 points and Mikayla Pivec scored 17 as 14th-ranked Oregon State trounced Washington State 82-55 on Thursday in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament at Mandalay Bay Sports Center.
Oregon State (23-8), seeded sixth, advanced to play third-seed and seventh-ranked Stanford at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The Beavers have won four straight after a four-game skid.
Washington State (11-20) entered the tournament as the 11th seed. They end the season having lost eight straight.
Ula Motuga’s 3-pointer gave the Cougars their only lead at 6-5 with 7:50 left in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10, Taylor Jones made a layup almost four minutes later and Oregon State closed the quarter with a 19-2 run. The Beavers went to halftime up by 25.
Tudor and Pivec each finished 7-of-9 shooting, and Tudor went 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Destiny Slocum scored 13.
Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 19 points and Motuga and Chanelle Molina scored 10 each.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-20)
Hristova 7-17 2-2 19, Motuga 4-9 0-0 10, Subasic 2-6 0-0 4, Chanelle Molina 3-11 1-2 10, Muzet 0-1 0-0 0, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Murekatete 1-3 2-6 4, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Cherilyn Molina 0-3 0-0 0, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 5-10 55
OREGON ST. (23-8)
Jones 2-8 3-4 7, Pivec 7-9 2-2 17, Slocum 6-19 0-1 13, Tudor 7-9 4-4 24, Washington 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 7-8 9, Thropay 0-1 1-2 1, Goodman 3-4 0-0 7, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 17-21 82
WSU 12 16 16 11 — 55
OSU 29 24 19 10 — 82
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 10-20 (Hristova 3-3, Motuga 2-4, Subasic 0-3, Molina 3-8, Sarver 2-2), Oregon St. 9-16 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 1-6, Tudor 6-7, Goodman 1-1, Simmons 0-1). Assists: Washington St. 15 (Molina 4), Oregon St. 15 (Pivec 5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington St. 23 (Hristova 2-4), Oregon St. 41 (Jones 4-6). Total Fouls: Washington St. 16, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A: 4,387.