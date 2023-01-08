WSU women can’t rally vs. No. 11 Utah

Washington State freshman guard Astera Tuhina shoots during a Dec. 30 Pac-12 Conference game against Utah at Beasley Coliseum.

 Dean Hare/WSU Athletics

After a 9-1 start to the season, the Washington State women’s basketball team finds itself 0-3 to begin Pac-12 play.

The Cougars are hoping to get back on track against their cross-state rivals today, coming off a 65-54 thumping by Colorado on Jan. 1.

