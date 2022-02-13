PULLMAN — The Washington State women's basketball team came out ready to go for Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against USC. The Cougars need every bit of the offensive arsenal they had in the first half, as the Trojans clamped down defensively in the final 20 minutes.
But it was Washington State's defense that did the job in the end.
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 20 pints and rebounds as the Cougars completed a sweep of the Southern California teams with a 57-54 victory.
"I say it every time, but you're just thrilled to win," Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. "You know how hard it is to get a win. I thought we played a really good first half. I thought our first half won the game for us. We really played well and built a lead."
Junior center Bella Murekatete added 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (16-8, 8-5), who pulled to within a half-game of third-place and sixth-ranked Arizona (18-4, 8-4) with the victory. Junior guard Johanna Teder contributed 11 points.
"I knew I had to come in aggressive and strong and stay out of foul trouble," Murekatete said.
Jordyn Jenkins led USC (10-13, 3-10) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Rayah Marshall had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Jordan Sanders finished with 14 points.
Washington State had a big enough cushion thanks to a first-half shooting performance of 15-for-25 (60 percent) from the field to overcome USC winning the second half by 11 points.
The Cougars got off to an 11-4 start, thanks to Murekatete and Leger-Walker scored four points each. Washington State led 20-14 at the end of the first.
But the Cougars won this game in the second. They held the Trojans scoreless for 8:21 of the period. USC missed nine consecutive shots and turned the ball over three times as Washington State used a 16-0 run to take a 36-16 advantage with 1:55 remaining before halftime.
Leger-Walker dominated during the run, scoring 11 of her points in the spurt.
"They were trying to deny passes, or play just a little bit off," Leger-Walker said. "(The back cutting) just seemed to open up the floor when we kind of just calmed down. We knew they were being aggressive and all up in our face(s). So we just had to find a different way to get into our offense. All of us on offense read that well."
The Trojans scored the final six points of the quarter and went into the locker room down 36-22.
Senior Ula Motuga's layup with 7:03 to go in the third put Washington State up 42-26 and seemingly in cruise control. The lead was 14 with less than two minutes remaining before USC tallied the final six points of the period to pull within 50-42 to start the fourth.
Then the game got defensive. Neither team was able to hit more than 25 percent of their shots in the fourth as the game became a slugfest.
Murekatete's layup at the 4:39 mark looked to put the Cougars in a comfortable spot at 56-46. But those were the final points they would score until the 6-foot-3 Rwandan native was fouled with six seconds left and WSU only up 56-54. She missed the first free throw but made the second for the final margin. With one final chance, senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker thwarted USC's chancce by getting a steal to end it.
"I thought our team was poised enough at the end of the game to find a way to win a hard-fought game in a tough matchup for us," Ethridge said.
The Cougars continue their five-game homestand at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Arizona State.
USC (10-13, 3-10)
Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 6-14 0-0 14, Caldwell 0-5 0-0 0, Jenkins 4-10 10-12 18, Pili 1-3 0-0 0, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 5-13 4-5 14, White 0-1 0-0 0, Miura 1-5 0-0 3, Akunwafo 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 18-54 15-19 54.
WASHINGTON STATE (16-8, 8-5)
K. Leger-Walker 0-6 1-2 1, C. Leger-Walker 9-18 0-2 20, Motuga 2-5 0-0 4, Teder 4-9 1-3 11, Murekatete 7-13 1-2 15, Wallack 1-3 0-0 2, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 2-2 0-0 4, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 3-9 57.
USC 14 8 20 12—54
Washington State 20 16 14 7—57
3-point goals — USC 3-15 (Sanders 2-7, Miura 1-3, Pili 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Caldwell 0-2), Washington State 4-18 (Teder 2-5, C. Leger-Walker 2-6, Wallack 0-1, Motuga 0-2, K. Leger-Walker 0-4). Rebounds — USC 37 (Jenkins 12), Washington State 34 (Murekatete 9). Assists — USC 8 (Reed, Pili 2), Washington State 15 (K. Leger-Walker 5). Total fouls — USC 14, Washington State 19. A — 690.