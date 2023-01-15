WSU

Washington State senior post Bella Murekatete, right, shoots as Oregon's Phillipina Kyei during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game at Matthew Knight Arena.

 WSU Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. — Revenge is a dish best served cold. Washington State's women found that out Sunday.

For almost one year, the Cougars had to sit with the bitter taste of an epic drubbing at the hands of Oregon in a Feb. 9, 2022, home game. The Ducks handed them an epic 83-30 beatdown in which Oregon handed Washington State one of its worst losses in program history.

Tags

Recommended for you