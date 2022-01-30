SEATTLE — The Washington State women's basketball team did something that's only happened once in almost three generations: sweep its hated rival in back-to-back seasons.
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points and seven rebounds Sunday as the Cougars handled the Washington Huskies 57-43 and win their fifth consecutive game against their Apple Cup brethern at Alaska Airlines Arena.
"I'm just beyond excited for this team," WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We had a horrible travel day yesterday, and it was so impressive the maturity and disposition our team showed having to go through that. That tells me a lot about our program and our players to overcome adversity over that. It translates into games We weren't perfect. Emotionally we lost some momentum that allowed them to come back. I'm proud of the reaction and competitiveness of this team."
Junior guard Johanna Teder added 16 points and was 4-for-6 from 3-point range, including a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the first quarter, for the Cougars (13-6, 5-3), who have won four of their past five games since starting January with back-to-back losses against Stanford and Arizona, two of the top teams in the nation. Washington State, which last won five straight against UW in the 1973-74 and 1974-75 seasons, was 7-for-19 (36.8 percent) from beyond the arc.
Hailey Van Dyke finished with 17 points for the Huskies (5-9, 0-6), who committed 18 turnovers in the game.
With the victory, the Cougars are now tied with the Wildcats (15-3, 5-3) and Oregon State (11-5, 4-2) for third place in the conference.
Washington State found itself in an 8-2 hole just 3:32 into the game, but it used a 13-2 run to end the quarter to take a 15-10 lead. Leger-Walker tallied six consecutive points for the Cougars, and Teder capped the run with a shot from just behind the line at half court after a Washington turnover.
"She's picking and choosing her moments and she's just getting a little bit of space," said Ethridge, who is 7-1 against UW and 4-0 in Seattle. "Look at how Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson) get their shot off. The actions that people have to do in order to guard a great shooter. Our team is getting better at setting screens and running our stuff to get her good looks."
"I used to not be confident to shoot at all," Teder said. "I think coming to college, seeing what I could do, and believing in myself."
Teder, who has been in double figures in four of the past five games and is averaging 12 points in that stretch, and Washington State continued the momentum into the second, as the Cougars scored the first seven points in taking a 22-10 edge at the 6:26 mark. But both teams went cold, not scoring for almost four minutes. However, the Huskies ended the period on a 11-2 run, with Van Dyke scoring seven points in the spurt, and went into halftime down 24-21.
Washington scored six of the first eight points of the third and held a 27-26 lead with 8:31 remaining. The two teams then would go back-and-forth until the final two minutes, when Washington State junior center Bella Murekatete had a pair of layups and senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker's 3-pointer pushed the Cougars to a 41-35 advantage.
In the fourth, it was all Washington State. The Cougars went up by eight on a Murekatete laup with 6:34 left, then a six-point spurt in a 1:14 stretch midway through push the Washington State lead to 52-39. The Huskies couldn't get any closer the rest of the way.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Colorado.
WASHINGTON STATE (13-6, 5-3)
Motuga 1-3 1-2 3, Murekatete 3-9 0-0 6, Teder 6-9 0-0 16, C. Leger-Walker 9-21 0-1 19, K. Leger-Walker 3-10 0-0 8, Clarke 1-3 1-2 3, Wallack 1-6 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 2-5 57.
WASHINGTON (5-9, 0-6)
Schwartz 2-4 2-2 7, Van Dyke 7-13 2-2 17, Mulkey 3-11 0-0 7, Peterson 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 1-4 0-0 2, Whitfield 1-1 0-0 2, Rees 0-1 0-0 0, Noble 0-3 0-0 0, Watkins 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 18-46 4-6 43.
Washington State 15 9 17 16—57
Washington 10 11 14 8—43
3-point goals — Washington State 7-19 (Teder 4-6, K. Leger-Walker 2-4, C. Leger Walker 1-5, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-2), Washington 3-10 (Schwartz 1-1, Van Dyke 1-2, Mulkey 1-2, Oliver 0-1, Noble 0-1, Peterson 0-3). Rebounds — Washington State 33 (C. Leger-Walker 7), Washington 36 (Mulkey 10). Assists — Washington State 7 (K. Leger-Walker 2), Washington 11 (Peterson 3). Total fouls — Washington State 8, Washington 6. A — N/A.