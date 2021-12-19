STONY BROOK, N.Y. — It wasn't necessarily what the Washington State women's basketball team did wrong in a nonconference game Sunday. It was what Stony Brook's did right.
Kelis Corley scored five of her nine points during an important 8-0 third-quarter run, and the Seawolves did just enough to beat the Cougars 69-62 as they earned their first win against a Power Five opponent at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
"I just thought it was a really hard-fought game," Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. "I really credit Stony Brook. They were really prepared, guarded us great. I think they're doing really awesome things here. I think it was great situation for us to be able to come in here and play a quality team.
"They made a few more game-winning plays than we did. We didn't shoot the ball very well. I think the team that made more plays ended up winning the game. I think we can take a lot from this, and I'm not overly disappointed other than the fact that I wish we would have shot the ball a little bit better than we did."
Neither team held a lead larger than six points until the final seconds, and it proved to be a game that could be beneficial to each team as they progress toward the NCAA tournament, which each was a part of in the spring.
Earlette Scott had 20 points and three blocks to lead Stony Brook (9-1), which went 26-of-57 (45.6 percent) from the field, including 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) from 3-point range, and 13-of-15 (86.7 percent) at the line, including 9-of-10 in the fourth quarter. Anastasia Warren chipped in 14 points and India Pagan finished with 12 points.
Sophmore Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied 19 points but was 6-for-27 shooting, including 4-of-16 from 3-point range. She added five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace Washington State (8-3), which now has lost two in a row. The Cougars were 22-for-67 (32.8 percent) from the field, including 7-of-35 (20 percent) from 3s, and were 11-for-13 (84.6 percent) from the line.
Washington State's largest lead was six, at 10-4, just more than three minutes in, and it held the advantage throughout the first quater until Pagan's jumper in the paint tied it at 16 at the buzzer.
The Cougars were up 27-24 with 1:39 to go before halftime when junior center Emma Nankervis converted a shot, but just 14 seconds later, Gigi Gonzalez made a 3 and it was tied at 27 at intermission.
Leger-Walker's 3 with 7:37 left in the third put Washington State up 37-34, but then the Seawolves went on their run. Scott started it with a jumper. Then Corley finished it with a 3 and an runner at the 5:49 mark that made it Stony Brook 42-37. Leger-Walker stopped it with a 3 with 4:38 remaining.
But every time the Cougars punched, the Seawolves had an aswer in the final 14 minutes.
Nankervis and freshman guard Tara Wallack had a pair of baskets that tied it at 44 with 3:24 left in the third. Stony Brook pushed it back out to three, but Leger-Walker finished a traditional three-point play with 2:05 to go. However, the Seawolves scored five unanswered points to take a 52-47 lead. It was 52-49 at the end of three.
Neither team scored in the first three minutes of the fourth, but it was Scott who broke the ice to put Stony Brook up by five. A 3 from junior guard Grace Sarver tied it at 57 with 5:08 left in regulation, but Scott ended a 6-1 run with a pair of free throws with 1:54 to go that made it 63-58 in the Seawolves' favor.
Washington State missed a pair of 3s, and would force a turnover. Senior forward Ula Motuga hit a layup with 31 seconds to go that cut it to three, but with the Cougars forced to foul, Stony Brook hit all six of its free throws in the final 23 seconds to close it out.
The Cougars next play at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 against California.
WASHINGTON STATE (8-3)
C. Leger-Walker 6-27 3-3 19, K. Leger-Walker 4-9 0-0 9, Teder 3-11 2-2 9, Motuga 1-3 3-4 5, Murkatete 2-5 1-2 5, Saver 2-3 2-2 7, Wallace 2-6 0-0 4, Namerkis 2-2 0-0 4, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 11-13 62.
STONY BROOK (9-1)
Scott 7-14 6-7 20, Warren 4-9 4-4 14, Pagan 5-7 2-2 12, Gonzalez 3-9 0-0 7, Wool 0-4 0-0 0, Corley 4-5 0-0 9, Bushee 2-3 0-0 4, Vargas-Reyes 1-5 1-2 3, Turral 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-15 69.
Washington State 16 11 22 13—62
Stony Brook 16 11 25 17—69
3-point goals — Washington State 7-25 (C. Leger-Walker 4-16, Sarver 1-1, K. Leger-Walker 1-6, Teder 1-9, Motuga 0-1, Wallack 0-2), Stony Brook 4-13 (Warren 2-5, Corley 1-1, Gonzalez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Vargas-Reyes 0-1, Wool 0-2). Fouled out — K. Leger-Walker. Rebounds — Washington State 38 (Murkatete 13), Stony Brook (Wool 10). Assists — Washington State 13 (C. Leger-Walker 5), Stony Brook 9 (Gonzalez 3). Total fouls — Washington State 18, Stony Brook 15. A — 253.