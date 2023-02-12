Murekatete

Washington State senior center Bella Murekatete, left, had 18 points and 14 rebounds Sunday in a Pac-12 game against No. 7 Utah at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

 WSU Athletics

SALT LAKE CITY — This is a two-game road trip the Washington State women's basketball team surely will wish it had back.

Five Utah players scored in double figures Sunday as the seventh-ranked Utes downed the Cougars 73-59 in a Pac-12 Conference game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for WSU's third loss in the past four games.

