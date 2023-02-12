SALT LAKE CITY — This is a two-game road trip the Washington State women's basketball team surely will wish it had back.
Five Utah players scored in double figures Sunday as the seventh-ranked Utes downed the Cougars 73-59 in a Pac-12 Conference game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for WSU's third loss in the past four games.
"I thought we played unbelievably hard," Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We just had some bad quarters. We did a lot of good things. The hard thing is we let one get away in Colorado (on Friday). We got to do some work to catch up."
Alissa Pili finished with 15 points and five points for Utah (22-2, 12-2), which is tied for the top spot with No. 2 Stanford in the conference. Gianna Kneepkens added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jenna Johnson also had 14 points, adding seven rebounds. Dasia Young had 13 points. Kennady McQueen contributed 12 points.
Senior center Bella Murekatete tallied 18 points and 14 rebounds to pace Washington State (16-9, 6-8). Junior guard Charlisse-Leger Walker chipped in 17 points. Freshman guard Astera Tuhina had 10 points.
"I thought (Bella) was good when she was in," Ethridge said. "She just got into foul trouble. I just didn't test it. I probably should have put her back in in the second quarter. It was a bad mistake on my part, because the end of that second quarter hurt us without having a big in. I was happy with how she played and how she competed."
The Utes shot just 36% from the field during the second half but were able to use their defense to grind out what Utah coach Lynne Roberts called “a hard-fought win," adding, "we knew it would be.”
The Cougars, who shot 29% from the floor in the second half, lost their third straight to an AP Top 25 opponent.
Utah’s defensive pressure gave Washington State problems throughout the first half, scoring 13 points off seven forced turnovers. Utah closed the second quarter with a 12-3 run, during which Pili and Young combined for four of five baskets.
The Utes had a 41-32 halftime lead, which Washington State cut to 41-36 on back-to-back layups from Murekatete and Leger-Walker early in the third quarter.
But the Cougars never drew closer, and the Utes eventually built a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, going up 68-49 on back-to-back baskets from Kneepkens and McQueen.
“They were playing a little harder than us and I don’t like losing,” Kneepkens said. “I was just finding ways to get the boards and then also attacking (the rim).”
One big key for Utah was curtailing Washington State from cleaning up on offensive rebounds as the game progressed. The Cougars had six offensive boards in the first quarter, leading to seven second-chance points. Utah had a single offensive rebound before halftime.
Washington State ended up with only six more offensive boards and a single second-chance point over the final three quarters.
“I think I said (at halftime) if we finished the game with two offensive rebounds, we for sure were going to lose,” Roberts said. “We’re too good to just go through the motions and hope we win. And I thought we did a much better job in that second half.”