WSU women dominated inside in falling at No. 20 BYU

PROVO, Utah — Paisley Harding scored 20 points and Tegan Graham added 15 as 20th-ranked BYU pulled away for a 71-53 win Saturday against Washington State in a nonconference game at the Marriott Center.
“I thought we got beat by a really good team. Brigham Young is really good. I thought we were as inconsistent as we’d been in a long time.”
Shaylee Gonzales added 13 points and Sara Hamson 10 for BYU (9-1), which rebounded after after losing its first game of the season 99-91 in overtime at Oklahoma. Lauren Gustin snared 13 rebounds as BYU had a 50-35 rebounding advantage, and held a whopping 40-2 advantage in points in the paint.
“They just killed us in the paint,” Ethridge said. “It’s what we’ve talked about it. It’s what I’ve been excited about a little bit, with scoring paint points. I think in a nutshell, the team that was more aggressive and that team that was more physical and the team that attacked the rim better won the game. I think it’s pretty much that simple.”
Charlisse Leger-Walker hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Washington State (8-2), which had won four straight since losing to then-No. 5 North Carolina State. Ula Motuga had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
BYU led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but Washington State steadily worked its way back.
Washington State hit a pair of 3s to open the fourth quarter to close within 47-46. Hamson countered with a pair of inside buckets and Graham, who had a school-record 10 3s at Oklahoma, followed with a 3 to put BYU back in control with 6:14 to go. Harding added another 3 after a WSU timeout for a 57-46 lead.
Washington State missed 15 of its final 17 shot attempts.
WSU was 13-of-31 (42 percent) from long distance but just 3-of-29 from inside the arc.
“We kind of had to live with the 3, and that was OK, but our 2-point shooting was really bad today, and that pretty much means we didn’t have a post presence,” Ethridge said. “Whether that’s Bella (Murekatete) or Ula and the ability to score, or a lot of times it’s our guards that get down there and can post and score in the paint, and we just didn’t have any of that today.”
The Cougars next play at 11 a.m. today at Stony Brook.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-2)
Motuga 3-9 4-5 12, Murekatete 1-7 0-0 2, C. Leger-Walker 6-13 3-6 21, K. Leger-Walker 2-10 0-0 5, Teder 3-12 0-0 9, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-2 0-2 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Sarver 0-0 1-2 1, Wallack 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-60 8-15 53.
BYU (9-1)
Gustin 3-9 1-4 7, Albiero 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzales 5-13 3-3 13, Graham 6-13 0-0 15, Harding 7-14 4-4 20, Hamson 5-6 0-0 10, Smiler 1-2 0-0 2, Bubakar 0-0 0-0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Falatea 0-0 2-2 2, Mackey-Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 10-13 71.
Washington St. 13 16 11 13 — 53
BYU 21 16 10 24 — 71
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 13-31 (C.Leger-Walker 6-10, Teder 3-8, Motuga 2-3, Jones 1-3, K.Leger-Walker 1-6, Wallack 0-1), BYU 5-17 (Graham 3-9, Harding 2-5, Smiler 0-1, Gonzales 0-2). Fouled Out: Gustin. Rebounds: Washington St. 35 (Motuga 10), BYU 50 (Gustin 13). Assists: Washington St. 12 (C.Leger-Walker 4), BYU 18 (Albiero 6). Total Fouls: Washington St. 16, BYU 21. Technicals: Teder, Harding. A: 1,483.