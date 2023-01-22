WSU

Washington State senior center Bella Murekatete looks to shoot during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against No. 9 UCLA at Beasley Coliseum.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — Washington State's women got more firepower Sunday than it did two days earlier in a Pac-12 Conference game against one of the better teams in the country. Yet, the Cougars still needed a little extra oomph without star Charlisse Leger-Walker.

No. 9 UCLA hit its free throws down the stretch, held Washington State without a field goal in the final two minutes and held on for a 73-66 victory at Beasley Coliseum.

