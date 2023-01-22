PULLMAN — Washington State's women got more firepower Sunday than it did two days earlier in a Pac-12 Conference game against one of the better teams in the country. Yet, the Cougars still needed a little extra oomph without star Charlisse Leger-Walker.
No. 9 UCLA hit its free throws down the stretch, held Washington State without a field goal in the final two minutes and held on for a 73-66 victory at Beasley Coliseum.
"I'm not afraid of where we are," Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We're eight games into league play, and I think we're better than we've probably ever been as a team and a program. I look forward to what we can do on the road next week and the rest of the season."
Five players scored in double figures for the Bruins (17-3, 6-2). Emily Bessoir had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Gabriela Jaquez came off the bench for 13 points. Kiki Rice and Gina Conti each finished with 12 points. Charisma Osborne finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Five players also hit double figures for the Cougars (13-6, 3-5), who are 0-4 without Leger-Walker in the lineup this season. Freshman guard Astera Tuhina had 15 points. Sophomore guard Tara Wallack finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Senior center Bella Murekatete and junior center Jessica Clarke each tallied 11 points. Senior guard Johanna Teder added 10 points.
Washington State got off to a bad start, turning the ball over five times in the first quarter and missing 12 of its first 15 shots as UCLA raced out to a 20-12 advantage.
The Bruins still led by eight points midway through the second when the Cougars found some life, going on a 9-0 run, sparked by a pair of Clarke baskets that heleped them take a 28-27 advantage with 3:23 to go.
The defenses stiffened up for the better part of the next two-and-a-half minutes, but Jaquez got open and hit a 3 with 38 seconds left for a 30-28 UCLA advantage. Teder converted on a layup at the other end 20 seconds later to tie it up, but Osborne finished a shot with less than a second remaining to send the Bruins into the locker room with a 32-30 edge.
"I think we looked in the mirror a little bit and guarded a little harder," Ethridge said. "We've got really competitive kids, they're really tough and really resilient."
UCLA would take a 42-37 lead early in the third, but 3s on back-to-back possessions by Tuhina gave Washington State a 43-42 lead midway through. But that sparked the Bruins to go on an 8-0 spurt. Osborne hit 3s on consecutive posessions and Rice made a pair of free throws that gave UCLA a 50-43 lead with 2:16 remaining. The Cougars had a 6-2 mini-run that culminated with a Wallack free throw that got them within three. However, Jaquez hit a 3 and Londynn Jones' layup at the buzzer pushed the Bruin advantage to 57-50 going to the fourth.
UCLA increased its lead to 64-53 early in the fourth, and it was 67-56 with 6:14 to go when Washington State made a final push, going on an 8-0 run to get within 67-64 with 2:51 to go after senior forward Ula Motuga canned a 3. The teams each scored on their next possessions. The Cougars forced a turnover with 1:55 to go, but Murekatete missed a layup and the ball went out of bounds off UCLA. However, Washington State turned the ball over twice on its next possessions and then were forced to foul. The Bruins were able to finish it off by hitting four free throws in a 10-second span for the final margin.
"I think some of our decision-making in those cruical times, we'll kick ourselves for those," Ethridge said. "I think the best news that we have is we've grown a little bit without (Charlisse), but she'll be on a plane coming back to us."
Washington State next plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Arizona State.