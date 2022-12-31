PULLMAN — Playing without its best player and trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half Friday didn’t deter the Washington State women’s basketball team against No. 11 Utah.
The undefeated Utes, however, had plans against allowing the storybook comeback to come to fruition and held on for a 71-66 victory at Beasley Coliseum after the Cougars tied it at 62, 64 and 66 late in the fourth.
It was a wild hoops day for a WSU team without the Pac-12’s leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker for personal reasons.
Two other players, Bella Murekatete and Kaia Woods, are reportedly facing possible misdemeanor charges for allegedly stealing from Walmart, per a report by Pullman Radio. Murekatete played in the game, recording a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Here’s a rundown on the day:
Rally comes up short
It was exactly what WSU coach Kamie Ethridge drew up. Forward Ula Motuga came off a screen in the right wing and unleashed an open 3-pointer with three seconds left, but the potential game-tying shot rattled out.
“I think coach E drew up a great play to get me in the best position and … I guess it wasn’t meant to be,” said Motuga, who had 11 points, four assists and five rebounds.
Utah star Kennady McQueen then iced the game at the free-throw line, matching Murekatete with a game-high 20 points.
It was a disappointing ending to a nearly miraculous comeback for the Cougs, who trailed 38-18 late in the second quarter.
WSU’s big second-half included a stretch of back-to-back 3s by Motuga and freshman guard Astera Tuhina and a fast-break layup and pair of free throws by Murekatete for a 10-0 run that made it 61-58.
The Cougars got the first of the three late ties on a pair of Motuga free throws that made it 62-62 with 2:22 left.
WSU seemed to have all the momentum and it showed with a big Motuga block on Utah’s Isabel Palmer. But Motuga was whistled for a technical for her ensuing celebration.
That led to a pair of McQueen free throws. But the final Utah lead came on a pair of Alissa Pili free throws as the two teams scored the game’s final nine points from the line.
“That’s on me to not put myself in that position,” Motuga said of the technical foul. “The hardest thing is the girl I blocked, we’ve known each other for since we were 12 so anytime you play against a kid who you’ve grown up with, it’s always going to be a heated exchange and you’re going to talk to each other during the game and things like that.”
No Leger-Walker
Leger-Walker missed the game because of a personal family issue and is back in New Zealand, the team announced before the game.
Ethridge said the junior guard’s game status is day-to-day.
“Charlisse is fine, just a personal family matter,” Ethridge said. “Obviously, we’re anxious to get her back, she’s anxious to get back and I’m just going to say I hope I wake up and she’s here. I don’t think it’s a long-term thing at all.”
Leger-Walker is tied with Arizona State’s Tyi Skinner as the top scorers in the Pac-12 with 21.1 points per game.
The Cougars badly missed their standout in the first half, but they settled in after halftime and there was no sign of the missing star by the time Utah’s advantage evaporated.
WSU got big minutes from Tuhina in her first-career start. “AT,” as coaches and teammates call her, played all but 13 seconds of the game, tallying 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
With the loss, WSU fell to 10-3 and 0-2 in conference play while Utah remained unbeaten at 13-0 and 2-0.
2 reportedly facing charges
Pullman Radio reported that Murekatete and Woods allegedly shoplifted less than $50 in merchandise from the Pullman Walmart on Wednesday.
Murekatete — a senior from Genesis Prep Academy in Post Falls by way of Butare Huye, Rwanda — is in the midst of a huge breakout season for the Cougs. She’s second on the team in scoring (13.6), first in rebounding (8.0) and tied for first in blocks (19).
Woods is a reserve guard who has seen the floor in just four games.
“We became aware of it yesterday and it is still in a limbo of gathering real information and details,” Ethridge said. “Can’t really say any more. I’m just really cautious to overstep and really do anything before I really know anything that’s completely reality.
“Everything just has a process and I’ve gotta be patient and not overstep. So that’s how we’ll handle it and I think things will become clearer as it goes.”
UTAH (13-0, 2-0)
Vieira 2-4 0-0 5, Kneepkens 3-11 0-0 7, Johnson 1-7 4-4 6, McQueen 6-9 6-7 20, Pili 7-12 2-2 18, Palmer 2-6 1-2 5, Sidberry 2-3 1-1 5, Young 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 25-55 14-16 71.
WASHINGTON STATE (10-3, 0-2)
Wallack 3-7 2-4 8, Tuhina 5-9 0-0 12, Motuga 3-7 4-4 11, Teder 3-12 0-0 7, Murekatete 7-14 6-7 20, Gardner 1-3 0-0 2, Sarver 3-5 0-1 6. Totals 25-57 12-16 66.
Utah 19 19 19 14—71
Washington State 15 7 24 20—66
3-point goals — Utah 7-22 (Pili 2-4, McQueen 2-5, Vieira 1-2, Young 1-2, Kneepkens 1-5, Palmer 0-1, Johnson 0-3), Washington State 4-17 (Tuhina 2-4, Motuga 1-4, Teder 1-7, Wallack 0-1, Gardner 0-1). Fouled out — Wallack. Rebounds — Utah 31 (McQueen 6), Washington State 35 (Murekatete 11). Assists — Utah 11 (Johnson 3), Washington State 17 (Murkeatete 6). Total fouls — Utah 18, Washington State 20. Technical — Motuga. A — 887.
