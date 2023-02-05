PULLMAN — There's no way you can keep a good player down for long. Such is the case with Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.
The junior guard finished with 25 points and five assists Sunday, as she and her Cougars bounced back from a devastating loss two days earlier to knock off California 70-60 in Pac-12 Conference action at Beasley Coliseum.
"I thought Cal just wouldn't give up," said WSU coach Kamie Ethridge, who earned her 150th career coaching win. "I thought we had a great third quarter and separating ourselves a little bit. It's hard to close out a game, especially with our team with a little bit of a hangover and not able to finish some of the shots that we are getting. Can't complain about the second half. It was good on both ends of the floor. And it's good to see Charlisse shoot the ball good again."
Two days after she finished with just eight points in the Cougars' 72nd consecutive loss to Stanford, the two-time Ann Meyers Drysdale award top-10 finalist went 9-for-18 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, as she regained her footing.
"Charlisse isn't worried about her game, I'm not worried about her game and her teammates aren't worried about her shooting," Ethridge said. "We know it's going to come back, and the game is way bigger than just shooting the ball. But clearly she's a dynamic scorer and can score in a lot of different ways."
Sophomore guard Tara Wallace added 10 points for Washington State (16-7, 6-6), which is 6-3 overall since a Jan. 1 loss to Colorado.
Kemery Martin had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (11-12, 2-10), who definitely put up some resistance.
It was a struggle for the Cougars in the first half, as they were 11-for-32 (34.4%) shooting in the first 20 minutes, including 3-of-13 (23.1%) from distance.
The teams were tied at 12 after the first quarter, but California scored nine of the first 12 points of the swecond to take a 21-15 lead with 6:18 left before halftime. Washington State was able to get within one at 23-22 at the 3:57 mark on Leger-Walker's second 3 of the period, but Karisma Ortiz canned a 3 on the Bears' next possession down the floor to make it a four-point game.
On back-to-back trips, freshman center Lauren Glazier, who has only seen action in four other games, made good on shots to help the Cougars tie it at 26. However, Martin's layup with 59 seconds remaining and a couple of stops on defense sent California into the locker room up 28-26.
But Washington State found its shooting touch in the second half. The Cougars went 16-for-27 (59.3%) overall, then closed it out at the free-throw line, making 8-of-11 (72.7%) in the fourth quarter.
A 9-0 spurt in a two-and-a-half minute stretch of the third quarter sent Washington State to the lead for good. Leger-Walker had a traditional three-point play, then she finished the run with a layup as the Cougars surged to a 38-32 advantage at the 4:49 mark.
After Martin stopped that run with a 3, another 8-0 run by Washington State pushed it to a 46-35 lead with 1:55 remaining. It was a 12-point Cougar lead after another Leger-Walker jumper, and they went into the fourth quarter with a 48-39 cushion.
Washington State pushed its advantage to 14 points twice midway through the final period, but the Bears had a final surge, pulling within 61-56 on a pair of free throws by Ortiz with 1:58 to go.
But Wallack had a layup and with California forced to foul, the Cougars went 7-of-9 at the line in the final 50 seconds to close it out.
Washington State held a 37-26 rebounding edge, including a 12-3 cushion on the offensive glass. That led to a 34-24 advantage in points in the paint as well as a 9-3 edge in second-chance points.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Colorado.
3-point goals — California 7-17 (Martin 2-3, Ortiz 2-3, Curry 2-6, Tuitele 1-1, Langarita 0-1, Mastrov 0-1, McIntosh 0-2), Washington State 6-20 (Leger-Walker 4-9, Teder 2-5, Wallack 0-1, Sarver 0-1, Motuga 0-2, Tuhina 0-2). Fouled out — Ortiz, Teder. Rebounds — California 26 (Martin 9), Washington State 37 (Motuga, Clarke 5). Assists — California 18 (McIntosh, Curry 4), Washington State 15 (Leger-Walker 5). Total fouls — California 19, Washington State 18. A — 1,345.