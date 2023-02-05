Ethridge

WSU Athletics Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge, center, draws up a play during a timeout in Sunday's Pac-12 game against California at Beasley Coliseum.

PULLMAN — There's no way you can keep a good player down for long. Such is the case with Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.

The junior guard finished with 25 points and five assists Sunday, as she and her Cougars bounced back from a devastating loss two days earlier to knock off California 70-60 in Pac-12 Conference action at Beasley Coliseum.

