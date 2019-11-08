When: 7 p.m. today.
Where: Husky Soccer Stadium, Seattle.
Records: Washington State 12-5-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12; Washington 10-6-2, 6-4-0 Pac-12.
In 2018: Forward MORGAN WEAVER tallied a hat trick to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 win against the Huskies. The Cougars are riding a 15-match unbeaten streak against their rivals.
What’s at stake: WSU enters the final week of the regular season with a shot at a national seed in the NCAA tournament. A win could go a long way in factoring into seeding and a potential home game for WSU.
Lopsided rivalry: The Cougs own a 14-7-7 advantage all-time against Washington, and have put together a 15-match unbeaten streak (10-0-5) dating back to 2004.
Scouting the Huskies: Washington is paced offensively by sophomore forward SUMMER YATES, whose seven goals and six assists lead the team in both categories.