Washington State receiver Renard Bell celebrates a touchdown during an Oct. 1 Pac-12 game against California at Gesa Field.

After a bye week, the Washington State football team returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 14 Utah:

WSU is 4-3 and 1-3 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a bye week. The Cougs last played Oct. 15, a 24-10 loss to Oregon State. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,962 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He averages 280.3 passing yards per game. Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins has 299 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He averages 7 yards per carry. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has 28 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

