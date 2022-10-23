After a bye week, the Washington State football team returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 14 Utah:
WSU is 4-3 and 1-3 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a bye week. The Cougs last played Oct. 15, a 24-10 loss to Oregon State. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,962 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He averages 280.3 passing yards per game. Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins has 299 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He averages 7 yards per carry. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has 28 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Utah is 5-2 and 3-1 coming off a 43-42 victory against No. 7 USC on Oct. 15. Quarterback Cameron Rising has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,855 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Tavion Thomas leads a deep backfield with 414 rushing yards on 4.5 per carry and five touchdowns. Tight end Dalton Kincaid 39 catches for 558 yards six touchdowns. Safety RJ Hubert 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on FS1. It is on channel 146 or 1146 on Sparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 150 on Dish Network
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Utah opened as a 9-point favorite. It's now 8. The over/under is 56.
Fun facts: Utah has won three straight games, all of which were played in Salt Lake City. Before that streak, WSU had won four straight going back to 2013. … Utah starting defensive end Jonah Elliss is a Moscow High School graduate and former top recruit in the state of Idaho. … The game will be a homecoming for WSU starting freshman offensive lineman Christian Hilborn.