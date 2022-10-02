Watson

Washington State running back Nakia Watson, right, runs the ball during Saturday's Pac-12 Conference game against California at Gesa Field.

 August Frank

Washington State will play No. 6 Southern California at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

WSU is 4-1 and 1-1 in Pac-12 Conference play after defeating California 28-9 on Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,445 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averages 289 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 312 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He averages 90.6 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 27 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 44 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

