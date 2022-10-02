Washington State will play No. 6 Southern California at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
WSU is 4-1 and 1-1 in Pac-12 Conference play after defeating California 28-9 on Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,445 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averages 289 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 312 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He averages 90.6 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 27 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 44 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
USC is 5-0 and 3-0 in conference coming off a 42-25 victory Saturday against Arizona State. Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 1,402 yards (280.4 per game), 12 touchdowns and only one interception. Running back Travis Dye has piled up 422 rushing yards on 6.8 per carry and has five rushing touchdowns. Receiver Jordan Addison has 29 catches for 442 yards and six touchdowns. Linebacker Eric Gentry leads with 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Fox, which is KAYU-HD channel 28 in Lewiston and in the Moscow-Pullman area. It is on channel 3 on Sparklight and channel 28 on DirecTV and DISH network.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: USC opened and is an 11-point favorite. The over/under is 61.
Fun facts: USC has won 12 of the past 14 meetings between the two schools. … WSU’s last win was 30-17 in 2017 in Pullman. … WSU has five players from Los Angeles, including two top performers this year in Henley and receiver Renard Bell.