WSU vs. No. 14 Memphis

* When/where: 5 p.m. today, Lower Soccer Field, WSU.
* How to watch: Livestream on wsucougars.com.
* Records: WSU 12-6-1; Memphis 17-2-1.
* Tournament tested: Both teams are no strangers to postseason play. The Cougars are hosting an NCAA tourney game for the second consecutive season, making their third straight appearance in the tournament, their eighth in the last nine years and their 10th since 2008. WSU’s best run was a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2017. The Tigers, meanwhile, are in their eighth NCAA tournament and their third in the past four years.
* Key players: Forward Morgan Weaver is the star for WSU. The senior earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors after finishing fourth in the conference with 11 goals. In all, 11 Cougs have scored goals, with eight producing game-winners, led by Stanford transfer Averie Collins and junior forwards Makamae Gomera-Stevens and Elyse Bennett each with two.
* Scouting Memphis: The Tigers are led by Clarissa Larisey, the American Athletic Conference co-offensive player of the year. The junior forward’s 16 goals were second in the conference.
* The quote: “We get a tough draw,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger saoid. “Memphis is a good team. You’re not 17-2-1 if you’re not a good team. ... They have a unique style. Their style’s different than most, but we have a style too that we feel will hopefully make this a great game, and we expect to be ready to go.
“We’re in a great position, we’re healthy, we’re hungry, we’re at home, so we’re definitely excited to get them up here.”
— Stephan Wiebe