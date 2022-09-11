Washington St Wisconsin Football

Washington State's Nakia Watson catches a touchdown pass as Wisconsin's Kamo'i Latu defends during the second half of Saturday's game.

 Morry Gash

Washington State will host Colorado State at 2 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU is 2-0 coming off a major upset of No. 19 Wisconsin, 17-14 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 428 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in two games. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 150 rushing yards on a 5.4 average and 48 receiving yards on the season with two total touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 12 catches for 101 yards. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

Tags

Recommended for you