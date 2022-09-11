Washington State will host Colorado State at 2 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
WSU is 2-0 coming off a major upset of No. 19 Wisconsin, 17-14 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 428 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in two games. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 150 rushing yards on a 5.4 average and 48 receiving yards on the season with two total touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 12 catches for 101 yards. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
Colorado State is 0-2 after a 34-19 loss against Middle Tennessee. Quarterback Clay Millan is 36-of-50 passing for 393 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Receiver Tory Horton has caught 15 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. No running back has more than 100 yards. Defensive back Tywan Francis and defensive lineman CJ Onyechi have combined for 30 tackles on the season.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. It is on channel 406 on Dish Network. It is not on Sparklight or DirecTV. It can also be streamed on the Pac-12 app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: The Cougars open as 16-point favorites. The over/under is 53.
Fun facts: WSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2019. … WSU’s victory against the Badgers last week was its first nonconference road win against a ranked team since beating No. 17 Colorado in 2003 and its first overall win against a ranked team since beating No. 25 Iowa State in the 2018 Alamo Bowl. … The Rams won the teams’ last meeting 48-45 in 2013. … CSU defensive back Ayden Hector walked on at Washington State in 2020 and played in three games, starting two at safety before transferring to the Mountain West Conference school.