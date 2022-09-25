Washington State will host Cal for its homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
WSU is 3-1 and 0-1 in Pac-12 Conference play after surrendering a 12-point lead in the final four minutes in a 44-41 loss to No. 15 Oregon. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He averages 275.5 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 260 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He averages 100.3 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 24 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Cal is 3-1 and 1-0 in conference after a 49-31 victory against Arizona and former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura. Quarterback Jack Plummer has completed 61 percent of his passes for 975 yards (243.8 per game), eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Jaydn Ott has racked up 463 rushing yards on 8.3 per carry. He averages 115.8 yards per game and has four rushing touchdowns. Receiver Jeremiah Hunter has 21 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Jackson Sirmon leads with 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight or DirecTV, but can be found on Dish TV on channel 406.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite. It's now up to 4. The over/under is 52 1/2.
Fun facts: The Cougars and Bears have traded their past six meetings against each other. The last time one of the teams won two straight games was Cal in 2014-15. … WSU senior defensive lineman Amr Mujahid hails from Berkeley High School in Berkeley, Calif.