Washington State running back Nakia Watson dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Pac-12 Conference game against Oregon at Gesa Field.

Washington State will host Cal for its homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU is 3-1 and 0-1 in Pac-12 Conference play after surrendering a 12-point lead in the final four minutes in a 44-41 loss to No. 15 Oregon. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He averages 275.5 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 260 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He averages 100.3 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver Donovan Ollie leads with 24 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

