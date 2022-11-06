With Washington State just one win away from bowl eligibility, the Cougars play Arizona State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field:
WSU is 5-4 and 2-4 in Pac-12 Conference play after a 52-14 win at Stanford. The 38-point victory was WSU’s largest of the season. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 491 rushing yards, 177 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. He averages 95.4 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 36 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Arizona State is 3-6 and 2-4 coming off a 50-36 loss to No. 10 UCLA. Quarterback Emory Jones has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,347 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Xazavian Valladay has piled up 852 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns. Receiver Elijah Badger has 53 catches for 710 yards and five touchdowns. Linebacker Kyle Soelle has 98 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, which is not on Sparklight nor DirecTV but can be found on channel 406 on Dish Network.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: WSU opened as a 10-point favorite. It's now 9 1/2. The over/under is 55.
Funs facts: The Cougars last hosted ASU in Pullman in 2015, a 38-24 win. … The Sun Devils are 2-4 since firing Herm Edwards as coach after a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 17. The interim coach is Shaun Aguano, a former high school and running backs coach. … ASU’s Soelle and WSU’s Henley are the top two tacklers in the Pac-12 this season.