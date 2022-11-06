Washington St Stanford Football

Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks celebrates after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's game at Stanford.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

With Washington State just one win away from bowl eligibility, the Cougars play Arizona State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field:

WSU is 5-4 and 2-4 in Pac-12 Conference play after a 52-14 win at Stanford. The 38-point victory was WSU’s largest of the season. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 491 rushing yards, 177 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. He averages 95.4 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 36 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Tags

Recommended for you