WSU volleyball wins finale, places third in Pac-12

Washington State junior setter Argentina Ung, left, and senior middle hitter Magda Jehlarova look to hit a ball during Friday’s Pac-12 Conference match against Washington at Bohler Gym.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — For the first time in two decades, the Washington State volleyball team will finish in the top three of the Pac-12 Conference standings.

Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen had 15 kills as the 25th-ranked Cougars rolled to a 27-25, 27-25, 25-20 win against archrival Washington in the regular-season finale Friday before 3,005 fans at Bohler Gym.

