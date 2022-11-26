WSU volleyball wins finale, places third in Pac-12

PULLMAN — For the first time in two decades, the Washington State volleyball team will finish in the top three of the Pac-12 Conference standings.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen had 15 kills as the 25th-ranked Cougars rolled to a 27-25, 27-25, 25-20 win against archrival Washington in the regular-season finale Friday before 3,005 fans at Bohler Gym.
“It’s always great to have a packed gym with all or most of the fans on your side,” coach Jen Greeny said. “Hopefully we gave them a good show that they’ll want to come back for years to come.”
With the victory, Washington State (22-9, 14-6) will finish all alone in third place in the Pac-12. It is the first time that has happened since 2002, when the Cougars went 24-8 overall and 11-7 to tie for third with Arizona.
Jansen had a .243 attack percentage for Washington State, which finished with a .343 hitting percentage for the match. Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer chipped in 14 kills on a .367 attack percentage and 10 digs. Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan had 12 kills on a .632 attack percentage with six total blocks. Junior setter Argentina Ung contributed 41 assists and 10 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had eight total blocks. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham chipped in 14 digs.
The Cougars will find out their NCAA tournament fate on the selection show at 4:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday on ESPNU.