AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team Thursday announced its schedule, which will see the Cougars play nine teams that made the NCAA tournament a year ago.
WSU, which made its sixth consecutive appearance in the national tourney in 2021, opens the season Aug. 26-27 with three nonconference matches at BYU, then host the Cougar Challenge from Sept. 1-3. The team also will hit the road for tournaments at Fairfield (Sept. 9-10) and Minnesota (Sept. 16).
WSU will play two teams (BYU and Minnesota) that finished in the American Volleyball Coaches Association top 10 and seven in the top 25, including in the Pac-12 Conference schedule.
Last season’s conference co-coach of the Year, Jen Greeny will welcome back a talented and experienced roster highlighted by two-time All-American middle hitter Magda Jehlarova and All-American outside hitter Pia Timmer in addition to sophomore Katy Ryan who was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team a season ago.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — Duke, 9 a.m.+; 26 — Rider, 4 p.m.+; 27 — at BYU, 8 p.m.+; Sept. 1 — California Baptist, 6 p.m.@; 2 — Belmont, 12:30 p.m.@; 2 — Bakersfield, 7 p.m.@; 9 — Howard, 8 a.m.#; 9 — at Fairfield, 5 p.m.#; 10 — Fairleigh Dickinson, 10 a.m.#; 16 — Pepperdine, 3 p.m.$; 17 — at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.$; 21 — at Washington, 6 p.m.*; 30 — at California, 7 p.m.*; Oct. 2 — at Stanford, noon*; 7 — Oregon, 7 p.m.*; 9 — Oregon State, noon*; 14 — at Colorado, 4 p.m.*; 16 — at Utah, 11 a.m.*; 21 — Arizona*, 7 p.m.; 23 — Arizona State, TBD*; 28 — Stanford, 7 p.m.*; 30 — California, noon*; Nov. 4 — at Oregon State, TBD*; 6 — at Oregon, noon*; 11 — at Arizona State, 6 p.m.*; 13 — at Arizona, TBD*; 18 — Utah, TBD*; 20 — Colorado, TBD*; 22 — UCLA, TBD*; 25 — Washington, TBD*
+ — BYU Invitational
@ — Cougar Challenge
# — Fairfield Invitational
$ — Minnesota Diet Coke Classic
* — Pac-12 games
SUMMER BASEBALLNorthern Lakes Mountaineers 8-13, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 3-7
RATHDRUM, Idaho — One big inning in each game for the Northern Lakes Mountaineers proved decisive as Camas Prairie were swept in an American Legion AA league doubleheader.
The Zephyrs (7-6) hung with the Mountaineers in batting, but were less opportune and committed too many fielding errors. They benefited from five hits on the day by Ryan Lockart, who stepped up to deliver a double, a triple and four RBI during Game 2. Carter Mundt struck out six through four innings pitched for Camas Prairie in the second contest.
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 000 300 0—3 7 6
Northern Lakes 105 101 x—8 7 4
Noah Behler, Cody Klement (5) and David Goicoa; Payden Wysong, Scott Pote (6) and Sam Pemberton. W — Wysong. L — Behler.
Camas Prairie hits — Ryan Lockart 2, Klement, Carter Shears, Goicoa, James Aragon, Behler.
Northern Lakes hits — Joe Borges 2, Wysong, Caden Robinett, Jacob Hessing, Andrew Horn, Pote.
GAME 2
Camas Prairie 400 201 0—7 10 4
Northern Lakes 0(10)0 021 x—13 10 3
Klement, Colton McElroy (2), Levi McElroy (2), Carter Mundt (3) and Goicoa; NA, Hessing (1), Horn (5) and Borges. W — Horn. L — Klement.
Camas Prairie hits — Lockart 3 (2B, 3B), Shears 2, Kaycen Sickels 2, Mundt (2B), Klement, C. McElroy.
Northern Lakes hits — Wysong 4 (2 2B), Kenny Wells 2, Hessing (2B), Cooper Lenz (2B), Andrew Horn, N/A.
Northwest Bandits 17, Lewis-Clark Cubs 0
The Northwest Bandits of Kirkland, Wash., soared to a mercy-rule victory in four innings against the Lewis-Clark Cubs at Harris Field in both teams’ opening game of the Palouse Summer Series.
The Bandits logged at least three runs in each inning in holding the Cubs (13-9) scoreless to bring about the early conclusion. Tucker Green and Guy Krasselt delivered the only hits of the day for L-C.
Northwest 374 3—17 17 0
LC Cubs 000 0— 0 2 1
Manning and Cranbaugh; Austin Topp, Levi Johnson (2), Trace Roberts (4) and Race Currin. L — Roberts.
Northwest hits — Cranbaugh 3 (2B), Daily 2 (2B), Wu 2, Wang 2, Kim 2, Hill (2B), Ellis, Poindexter, Handrix, Lan, Cook.
LC Cubs hits — Tucker Green, Guy Krasselt.
Posse drop pair in Series
COLFAX — The Pullman Posse dropped a pair of games in the Palouse Summer Series.
Pullman fell to the North Spokane Dodgers 18-2 at Washington State’s Bailey-Brayton Field. Then the Posse lost 16-3 to City Green of Seattle at Colfax’s McDonald Park.
No other details were available at press time.
AMATEUR GOLFWu finishes 12th at Washington Amateur
RICHLAND, Wash. — Pullman’s Tianyu Wu had an even-par 72 in the final round and led three area players at the 101st Washington Men’s Amateur championship at Meadow Springs Country Club.
Wu tied for 12th place with four other players at 6-over 222 and earned $130. He finished eight shots behind champion Jace Minni, of Delta, British Columbia, who plays for Gonzaga.
Pullman’s Christian Yanagi, who started the day tied for 51st, had a 2-under 70 for his round and tied for 25th place with three others at 9-over 225 and earned $67.50.
Lewiston’s Kurt Simmons, who began the day tied for 25th place, had a 5-over 77 and tied for 46th place with three others at 13-over 229.