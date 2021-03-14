CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sophomore Alexis Lusby had nine kills as No. 16 Washington State assumed control of the Pac-12 Conference volleyball lead Sunday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win against the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum.
The victory puts the Cougars (10-2) percentage points ahead of Washington (12-3) for the top spot in the conference after this weekend's matches. The two teams meet in a home-and-home series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Bohler Gym.
Sophomore Pia Timmer added eight kills for Washington State, which has won six consecutive matches and have swept its two-match series with the past three opponents. In fact, the Cougars have won in sweeps in four of the past five matches. Sophomore middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had six kills and five block assists. Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis finished with 24 assists and eight digs.
Mychael Vernon had 11 kills to lead Oregon State (5-9). Izzi Szulczewski added 24 assists and Grace Massey chipped in nine digs.
After finding itself down 3-2 early in the first, Washington State scored nine of the next 11 points to take an 11-5 lead. The Cougars never had fewer than a four-point lead the rest of the set.
The Beavers used a 5-0 spurt to take an 11-6 lead in the second, but WSU rallied to tie it at 14. Then the Cougars used a 5-0 run of their own to take a 19-15 advantage. Oregon State never got closer than three the remainder of the set.
The third was tight early, but Washington State had a 4-0 surge to take a 14-8 lead, then had another 4-0 run to make it 18-10 and it never was threatened again.