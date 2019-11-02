PULLMAN — Mac May had 20 kills as No. 25 UCLA swept past No. 22 Washington State 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 on Friday at Bohler Gym.
Lexi Hadrych added 12 kills for the Bruins (13-7, 8-3 Pac-12). Cali Thompson chipped in 24 assists and Devon Chang had 20. Savvy Simo finished with 20 digs and Kelli Barry had 12.
Pia Timmer paced the Cougars (18-5, 7-5) with 11 kills. Hannah Pukis contributed 29 assists. Alexis Dirige had 11 digs and Penny Tusa added 10.
Washington State and UCLA were even throughout the majority of the first game, as there were 13 ties. The Cougars went up 21-19 after back-to-back blocks from Alexcis Lusby and Jocelyn Urias. An additional block from Hannah Pukis and Urias gave the Cougars set point at 24-22, but the Bruins generated a 5-1 run to take the game.
UCLA jumped out to an early 5-1 lead to begin Game 2, then had four and five-point runs for an easy win.
The Cougars rallied from an 18-11 deficit in the third game to trail just 20-18. But the teams traded points the rest of the way.
WSU will host USC at noon Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRYWSU competes in Pac-12 Championships
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Reid Muller led the men, and Zorana Grujic paced the women for Washington State’s cross country teams in the Pac-12 Championships at the Ash Creek Preserve course, hosted by Oregon State.
The Cougar men, who are ranked No. 10 in the West region, totaled 204 points to finish in sixth place. Colorado won with 41 points.
Muller had the best finish for WSU, placing 39th in a time of 24:06.3.
The Cougar women finished with 250 points to place 10th. Stanford won the meet with 27 points.
Grujic anchored WSU, finishing 35th in 20:44.5.
The Cougars next will compete at the NCAA Western Regional at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
Pac-12 Championship
Ash Creek Preserve; Monmouth, Ore.
MEN
Team champion — Colorado, 41.
WSU placing — 6th, 204.
Individual champion — Joe Klecker (Colorado), 23:02.7.
WSU individuals — 39. Reid Muller, 24:06.3; 40. Matthew Watkins, 24:06.8; 43. Justin Janke, 24:09.6; 48, Zachary Stallings, 24:25.3; 52. Cameron Dean, 24:38.1; 57. Colton Johnsen, 24:48.5; 60. Sam Griffith, 24:55.7; 62. Jacob Nicholson, 24:58.5.
WOMEN
Team champion — Stanford, 27.
WSU placing — 10th, 250.
Individual champion — Fiona O’Keeffe (Stanford), 19:32.7.
WSU individuals — 35. Zorana Grujic, 20:44.5; 43. Erin Mullins, 20:56.4; 52. Josie Brown, 21:02.2; 67. Kaili Keefe, 21:17.8; 68. Natalie Ackerley, 21:18.7; 78. Jelena Grujic, 21:23.1; 80. Melissa Hruska, 21:23.9; 101. Marie Gaudin, 22:36.3; 102. Desi Stinger, 22:38.2.
WOMEN’S SOCCERTwo Idaho players earn All-Big Sky recognition
FARMINGTON, Utah — Taylor Brust and Hadley Sbrega earned All-Big Sky honors as the conference announced its end-of-season awards.
Brust, who was named to the first team, moved to the back line midway through the season after a number of injuries decimated the defense. She scored a pair of goals in the second-to-last weekend of the year to earn offensive player of the week honors from the league.
Sbrega, who was an honorable mention selection this year and a second-team pick in 2018, missed a handful of games early in the season because of injury but bounced back to be one of the steady leaders in the Idaho midfield. She scored her lone goal of the season at Eastern Washington.
MEN’S GOLFIdaho’s Glenn takes honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Joseph Glenn was recognized as the Big Sky’s men’s golfer of the week, it was announced.
Glenn finished tied for 11th at the Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at 5-under 211. He shot back-to-back 2-under 70s to open the tournament, then finished with a 71.
The Vandals are off for almost four months, then will resume play at the Joust at Goose Creek, in Mira Loma, Calif., in late February.