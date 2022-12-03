WSU volleyball sees season come to a conclusion

Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova blocks a ball during Friday's NCAA tournament second-round volleyball match against San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

 Ashley Davis/WSU Athletics

SAN DIEGO — It’s been four seasons since the Washington State women’s volleyball team has advanced to the regional round of the NCAA tournament. It will be at least one more season for the Cougars after Friday’s result.

Breana Edwards led three San Diego players with 10 or more kills with 22 as the third-ranked Toreros beat No. 24 Washington State 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15 in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Tags

Recommended for you