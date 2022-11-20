WSU volleyball

Washington State junior setter Argentina Ung, bottom left, celebrates with sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan after the Cougars scored a point during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference match against Colorado at Bohler Gym.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team has been waiting for a performance like this most of the season. It certainly got it at the right time.

The Cougars had an impressive .373 attack percentage Sunday as they rolled to a 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11 Pac-12 Conference victory against Colorado before 1,019 fans at Bohler Gym.

