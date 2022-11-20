Washington State junior setter Argentina Ung, bottom left, celebrates with sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan after the Cougars scored a point during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference match against Colorado at Bohler Gym.
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team has been waiting for a performance like this most of the season. It certainly got it at the right time.
The Cougars had an impressive .373 attack percentage Sunday as they rolled to a 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11 Pac-12 Conference victory against Colorado before 1,019 fans at Bohler Gym.
With the victory, coupled with a loss by USC, Washington State (21-8, 13-5) now is all alone in third place in the conference standings, two matches behind Oregon (21-5, 15-3) for second place with two matches remaining in the regular season. The Cougars, who have won four consecutive matches, haven't finished higher than fourth place in the conference in at least the past decade.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was the most impressive of all of the WSU players on this day. She finished wtih a season-best 16 kills and eight total blocks, with an attack percentage of an eye-popping .714. It was just her third-best hitting percentage of the season, behind an .818 in an Aug. 26 win against Rider and a .722 in a Nov. 4 win against Oregon State.
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 15 kills on a .419 attack percentage and 10 digs for the Cougars, who finished with a .373 hitting percentage as a team. Senior outside hitter Laura Jansem had 12 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung contributed 42 assists and 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist Julia Norville tallied 10 digs. Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan chipped in nine kills and six total blocks.
Washington State continues its homestand at 6 p.m. Tuesday against UCLA.