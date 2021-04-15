PULLMAN — Sports teams across the country quickly characterize the 2020-21 season with terms like “adversity,” “challenging” and “different.” Even for the best teams, they hold true.
That includes the Washington State volleyball team, which despite a roster full of underclassmen and a condensed, delayed conference-only season that included multiple two-week breaks with no games, is back in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars (11-4) are in the field for the fifth year in a row after claiming one of 18 at-large berths into the shrunken 48-team bracket.
WSU, the No. 15 overall seed, had a first-round bye and plays Western Kentucky in the second round at 7:30 p.m. Pacific today at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.
“It’s been an interesting year, lots of changes and stops and starts and unknowns,” Cougars coach Jen Greeny said. “So I’m really proud of this team and what they’ve accomplished with so many different changes and things along the way, distractions, setbacks, whatever it may be.
“Really proud of them and the way that they have been resilient and competed and worked really hard this year to get to where we are right now.”
Greeny and the Cougs have more obstacles in their way in Omaha, which is hosting the entire tournament in a format similar to that of the recent men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Media reports have detailed complaints made by coaches regarding the safety of designated practice courts, inadequate locker rooms and changing areas, and the absence of commentators during match broadcasts.
The NCAA came under fire for similar inequities revealed during the women’s hoops tournament. The organization recently released a series of clarification statements, and ESPN, which is broadcasting each of the tournament’s 47 matches, will provide commentators throughout the event. The NCAA previously announced that first- and second-round matches would be broadcast without commentators.
Not the ideal conditions, perhaps, to make a deep tournament run like the Cougars did in 2018, when they played their first two tourney rounds at Bohler Gym en route to the Sweet 16.
“Omaha is a great city, very volleyball-friendly,” Greeny said before the team made its trek to the Midwest. “They also host championships, as far as baseball coming there every single year (for the College World Series), so Omaha as a city is used to hosting great NCAA events so we’re excited to be there.”
By the time WSU takes the court, it will have been 12 days since its previous match — a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 loss April 3 against Arizona. The long layoff is nothing new for the Cougs. They went 13 days between games in February, had a 12-day break in early March and were off for 14 days later that month. In total, seven matches were canceled.
So while WSU enters the tournament on a bit of a skid, losing two of its final three regular-season matches, the bigger concern is that the team has played just five matches throughout March and April.
It’s even fewer for starters Magda Jehlarova, Alexcis Lusby and Pia Timmer, who all missed at least one of WSU’s final three matches.
“We are coming off some COVID protocol and people being out, so there’s, right now, a real mix on our team of some people that need a little rest … and some people that need to get back in game rhythm,” Greeny said. “So that creates a challenge, a little bit, for us to get everybody on the same page and going.”
Jehlarova (middle blocker), Timmer (outside hitter) and setter Hannah Pukis earned All-Pac-12 and All-Pacific North Region honors. Jehlarova entered the tournament leading the Pac-12 and ranking 18th nationally with a .415 hitting percentage and helped the Cougars rank 14th in Division I with 2.7 blocks per set.
Jehlarova, Timmer and Pukis — all sophomores — lead a strong contingent of underclassmen, many of whom played in last year’s NCAA tournament.
Of WSU’s 17 players, 15 are freshmen and sophomores.
“We’re really young, but also at the same time, a little bit experienced,” Greeny said. “A lot of them played last year as freshmen.”
The Cougars didn’t have much time to game plan for their first opponent. Western Kentucky played its first-round opponent, Jackson State, 24 hours before facing WSU.
The Hilltoppers (22-0) are regulars in the tournament, with this year’s trip marking their 13th appearance since 2002. The Conference USA champions entered the tournament ranked second nationally in hitting percentage (.355) and fourth in assists per set (13.58).
Wazzu has faced WKU one other time, winning 3-1 in 2018. The teams are ranked right next to each other in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, with WSU at No. 17 and Western Kentucky 18th.
“Typically you find out who you’re playing and you have those few days to prepare,” Greeny said. “Not a lot of nonconference was played ... but Western Kentucky is typically a team that goes out and plays really good, ranked teams from big conferences. So they’re used to that, and a really well-coached team with a lot of experience.”
The match can be watched live on ESPN3.
