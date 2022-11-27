WSU

Washington State outside hitter Weronika Wojdyla, left, and opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan leap up to block a kill attempt by Oregon State setter Izzi Szulczewski on Oct. 9. The Cougars earned their seventh consecutive NCAA tournament bid Sunday.

 August Frank

For the seventh consecutive season, the Washington State volleyball team is off to the NCAA tournament.

The Cougars found out almost halfway through Sunday's selection show that they will be playing UNLV in the first round of the tournament 5 p.m. Thursday at San Diego's Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Tags

Recommended for you