PULLMAN — Sophomore middle blocker Magda Jehlarova finished with 13 kills and a .867 hitting percentage as the 17th-ranked Washington State volleyball team had no problems dispatching Califonia on Sunday, registering a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 Pac-12 Conference win at Bohler Gym.
"As a team, we're just trying to get better every single match," WSU coach Jen Greeny said. "I was really happy that we were able to get a lot of subs in, to get some of those people who work so hard in practice into the match and see them do some really good things."
Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis added 26 assists for the Cougars (8-2, 8-2 Pac-12), who registered their third consecutive sweep to stay within one match of Washington for first place in the conference. Washington State pulled into a tie with Utah after the Utes lost their previous two matches in Seattle to the Huskies on Thursday and Saturday.
Lydia Grote led the Bears (1-11, 1-11) with 11 kills. Isabel Potter finished with 22 assists and five digs.
The Cougars had no problems in the first two sets, sailing out to a comfortable 2-0 lead. They did find some trouble and resistance in the third. WSU actually found itself down 19-18 late in the set before freshman outside hitter Julianna Dalton tied it with a kill and a bad set by the Bears gave the lead to the Cougars. California tied it right back at 20 on a kill by Grote, but Jehlarova responded with two kills sandwiched by an ace from senior outside hitter Penny Tusa gave WSU a 23-20 edge, and the Cougars finished it off from there.
Washington State also had 13 service aces, tied for fifth all time in a single match.
The Cougars next play a two-game series at USC starting at 7 p.m. Friday.