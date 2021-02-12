PULLMAN — Julianna Dalton collected 13 kills and hit .300 on Thursday as No. 22 Washington State beat Colorado in a four-set Pac-12 volleyball match.
The scores were 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22.
Pia Timmer added 12 kills and eight digs for the Cougars (5-2, 5-2 Pac-12), while Hannah Pukis tallied 34 assists and 13 digs.
Magda Jehlarova of the Cougs was held to seven kills but hit .357 and provided six blocks. Julia Norville had 13 digs and Aria McComber 11.
Rachael Fara notched 13 kills for Colorado (4-1, 4-1). which led 21-12 at one point in the third set.
The fourth set included 11 ties and five lead changes.