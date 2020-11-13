PULLMAN — Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny announced two new additions to her team Thursday in Idahoan opposite hitter Katy Ryan and setter Michelle Zhao, from California.
Ryan, a 6-foot-5 senior at Rathdrum’s Lakeland High School, was the Class 4A Inland Empire League MVP in 2019 and 2020, and was named the player of the year and female athlete of the year by the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame.
She guided the Hawks this year to their first volleyball state title. A 4.0 grade-point average student, Ryan is a nominee for the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year award.
Zhao, a 5-8 senior from Walnut, Calif., has been starting at La Salle High School since her freshman year. She’s a three-time All-Hacienda League honoree and two-time La Salle MVP who as a rookie led her team to a league title and showing in the California Interscholastic Federation state quarterfinal round.
“They are both tremendous athletes that will help keep our program competing at a high level,” said Greeny, whose WSU team finished last year ranked No. 23 nationally. “They are both not only stellar on the court, but also excel academically and will be great teammates.”