WSU ventures to NFL for new receivers coach

Falcons offensive assistant Nick Edwards was hired Tuesday by Washington State to be its receivers coach, it was announced.

 Associated Press

Washington State went up to the NFL ranks to find its new receivers coach, announcing the hire of Nick Edwards of the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

The latest assistant to join coach Jake Dickert’s staff is returning to his roots on the Palouse. Edwards is an Eastern Washington graduate who also coached with the Eagles from 2014-16, when he helped mentor future NFL star Cooper Kupp, a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams.

Tags

Recommended for you