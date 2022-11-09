COLLEGE ROUNDUP
SAN FRANCISCO — Junior Margie Detrizio, senior Mykiaa Minniss and freshman Lily Boyden earned All-Pac-12 honors, it was announced Tuesday.
Detrizio was a second-team pick, Minniss was named to the third team and Boyden to the all-freshman team.
Detrizio had a team-best 28 points and finished in the top-three in the conference in points, goals, shots and shots on target. Her team-high 11 goals tied for third in the Pac-12.
Minniss concluded her career with her 92nd career start in the regular-season finale, breaking the previous school record held by former teammate Sydney Pulver.
Boyden finished with two goals and three assists, making three starts and appearing in 18 of 19 games.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams finish in top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State’s cross country teams finished the season in the NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced.
The men’s team finished at No. 20 and the women at No. 22.
The Warrior women placed third in the Cascade Conference meet, with two runners — sophomore Geraldin Correa and junior Brooklyn Shell — earning all-conference honors.
The men were fifth in the conference meet.
The two teams also earned at-large bids into the national meet. The women will be in their 22nd consecutive national championship and the men in their 19th straight trip. The national meet takes place Nov. 18 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.
BASEBALLSeats can be renewed for NAIA World Series
Reserved tournament passes for the 2023 Avista NAIA World Series are available for renewal at naiaworldseries.com. An email was sent to those who held tournament passes in 2022, and seat holders have the opportunity to renew their seats before sales to the general public.
Seats that are not renewed and paid for by Jan. 6 will become available to the general public. Parking passes will be available on the website starting Feb. 1. RV renewals will be emailed March 1.
The 66th Avista NAIA World Series will take place at Harris Field from May 26-June 2. Email Kristina Keener at kkkeener@lcsc.edu with questions.
