PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State athletic director Pat Chun announced Tuesday the school will honor the contributions of legendary basketball coach George Raveling in a ceremony Feb. 9.
Raveling’s name will be hung in the Beasley Coliseum rafters during a halftime ceremony of the Apple Cup series basketball game between Washington State and Washington.
“George Raveling is an extraordinary figure in Cougar Athletics history and is most deserving of this honor,” Chun said. “A member of both the Naismith Memorial and College Basketball Halls of Fame, George left a tremendous legacy from his time in Pullman and positively impacted countless student-athletes, staff, faculty, alumni and fans.”
Raveling coached at WSU from 1972-83, taking the Cougars to NCAA tournament in 1980 and 1983. The 1980 appearance marked the first for WSU since finishing second in 1941. While at WSU, he earned 167 victories and twice was named the Pac-8/10 Conference Coach of the Year.
During his time in Pullman, Raveling also served as an assistant for the USA men’s basketball team at the 1979 Pan American Games and the West Regional coach at the 1979 U.S. Olympic Sports Festival. Raveling continued his collegiate coaching career after leaving WSU in 1983, first at Iowa (1983-86), then at USC (1986-94). His career head coaching record is 337-292. In 1984 and 1988, he served as an assistant coach on the U.S. Olympic Teams.
Raveling became the first African-American men’s head basketball coach in conference history when he was hired in 1972. He also possesses one of the most important documents in American history, Martin Luther King’s original notes from his “I Have a Dream” speech, part of a massive collection of items Raveling has accumulated during his life.
Raveling, who was inducted into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004, was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. Raveling also received the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to an individual who has contributed significantly to the sport of basketball.
A graduate of Villanova, Raveling served as an assistant at his alma mater and Maryland before assuming his role at WSU.