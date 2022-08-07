Tight end Billy Riviere III catches a pass as defensive back Armauni Archie defends during Washington State’s first day of fall football camp Wednesday at Rogers Field. Riviere is one of three players vying for the starting job.
Washington State University redshirt junior defensive back Chris Jackson is sprayed with water by his teammates after making an outstanding play Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State University sophomore wide receiver Zeriah Beason makes a completion while under pressure from freshman defensive back Reece Sylvester Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State University senior defensive back Derrick Langford Jr., right successful knocks down a pass intended for redshirt freshman wide receiver Tsion Nunnally Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State junior linebacker Travion Bown and redshirt junior defensive back Sam Lockett celebrate after making a play during Saturday’s practice at Rogers Field.
Washington State University senior defensive back Cam Lampkin receives a warm welcome by his teammates after making an interception Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State University redshirt freshman wide receiver Tre Horner eyes a missed competition Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State University defensive back Reece Sylvester lays out to make an interception Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State University freshman quarterback John Mateer works on his passing accuracy Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State University redshirt freshman wide receiver Orion Peters runs for extra yards after making a completion Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Washington State University freshman wide receiver Cole Pruett makes a completion Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
The last time the Washington State football team featured tight ends in its offense, Charlie Sheen was raving about “tiger blood,” Adele was “Rolling in the Deep” and The Oprah Winfrey Show still was airing on television.
For the first time in a decade, the Cougars are conducting a tight end battle and WSU coach Jake Dickert said Saturday it’s a three-man race.
The-first year coach this season is ditching the traditional “Air Raid” and the “run-and-shoot” offenses for the “Coug Raid” and the return of tight ends and H-backs.
In contention for the tight end spot are sophomores Cameron Johnson and Billy Riviere and freshman Andre Dollar.
All three boast similar builds but different skill sets. They are all 6-foot-4 or 6-5 and 240 or 245 pounds.
“Cam Johnson gives us some versatility; he’s used to playing out in space,” Dickert said. “I think Billy Riviere has been more of our hammer guy. Andre Dollar is continuing to impress and get better and we need to see him take another step.”
Dickert said that’s one key position group they really need to solidify during fall camp and they’re waiting for one of those guys to emerge. So far, Johnson has been the better pass catcher and Riviere the better blocker.
Juice Players of the Day
The day’s honorees were junior edge Brennan Jackson and sophomore quarterback Cam Ward.
Jackson was “flat out unblockable” and a “wrecking ball” in the pass rush and is showing what he can do when he’s fully healthy.
Ward’s award came not for any big play he made, Dickert said, but because of his increased leadership role in a short amount of time since transferring from Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
“(During) the second-and-10 play scenario, I thought the defense held the upper hand and he had an opportunity over that break to install some leadership and I thought that’s exactly what he did,” Dickert said.
Freshmen stepping up
Several freshmen continue to impress early in fall camp.
Two who could contribute right away are defensive tackle Rashad McKenzie and receiver Leyton Smithson.
At 6-foot-6 and 293 pounds, McKenzie looks like anything but a first-year player. So far in practice, he’s been physical and disruptive in the interior.
“I thought just coming from an edge player in high school to the inside and tight space that it would take him a little bit longer to get comfortable, but man he’s looking really good,” Dickert said.
Smithson originally was recruited as an athlete and Dickert considered using him at safety.
“He’s explosive, he can run and his catching ability has far-exceeded our expectations,” the coach said. “Look for those two to have an impact as we go throughout the season.”
Another fast riser is running back Jaylen Jenkins, who is picking up the offense quicker than the coaches thought.
Dickert said running backs coach Mark Atuaia threw Jenkins into the proverbial fire, and it’s paying off for the youngster.
“You see it when he hits that hole it’s different,” Dickert said. “He’s been a really good spark plug. I think he can bring a little thunder and lighting to that room that is really needed.”