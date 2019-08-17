PULLMAN -- The Washington State football program posted a Twitter remark Saturday that suggested its gig on HBO this season has been made official.
"Coming Soon: The Cougs on HBO," the WSU football Twitter account announced in an advertisement-style post, adding, "This should be fun!"
Sources had acknowledged earlier in the week that WSU was in discussions with HBO, which is reportedly planning a college football documentary series this season modeled after its "Hard Knocks" series devoted to behind-the-scenes looks at NFL teams.
Washington State, Arizona State, Alabama and Penn State had been chosen as subjects for the series, an ASU fan site reported Tuesday, and Penn State acknowledged it was mulling an agreement with HBO. There still has been no official announcement.