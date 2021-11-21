WSU still in running for Pac-12 North title

Saturday’s results in the Pac-12 conference provided an unexpected boost to Washington State football team: The Cougars are back in realistic contention for a North Division title.
No. 4 Oregon’s 38-7 loss at No. 24 Utah, combined with Oregon State’s 24-10 victory at home against Arizona State, revived hopes for the Cougars as they prepare to face Washington on Friday in the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
If WSU (6-5, 5-3 Pac-12 North) wins and Oregon State (7-4, 5-3) downs Oregon (9-2, 6-2), it would create a three-way tie atop the North between Wazzu and the two Oregon schools.
The first tiebreaker is record within the division. In that category, the Cougars would lead the way at 3-1.
The conference’s two divisional champions square off for the title at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
Until the improbable outcomes on this day, the Cougars had appeared to fall out of credible contention last week with their 38-24 loss Nov. 13 at Oregon. They remained mathematically in the running with Friday’s 44-18 home win against Arizona.
If Washington and Oregon State win this week, OSU would take the North crown by virtue of head-to-head results.