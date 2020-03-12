LAS VEGAS — A long, eerie day of big news that seemed to come by the minute ended with an upset at the Pac-12 tournament.
Washington State was on the winning side and now, with the rest of the teams left in the bracket, has the bizarre task of trying to continue with no fans in the stands.
CJ Elleby scored 30 points and hit six 3-pointers, helping Washington State knock off Colorado 82-68 on Wednesday in the final Pac-12 tournament game with fans because of concerns about the coronavirus.
“We had a couple of ups and downs, but stayed the course and played one of the better games of the year,” said Washington State coach Kyle Smith, whose team won for the first time at the conference tourney since 2009.
The 11th-seeded Cougars (16-16) jumped on Colorado and didn’t let up.
Elleby led the way, hitting 6-of-10 from 3-point range, with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Washington State made 10-of-21 from distance and shut down Colorado defensively to earn a spot in today’s quarterfinal-round game against No. 3 seed Arizona State at 8:30 p.m.
“We’ll have to bring our own energy,” Elleby said.
Colorado (21-11) still should be in good shape for an NCAA tournament bid, but will enter the bracket on a five-game losing streak.
The sixth-seeded Buffaloes shot 37 percent and went 4-for-21 from 3-point range. McKinley Wright IV had 21 points and Tyler Bey added 19.
“We’ve got to find who we were in the first 27 games or we’ll be one and done,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.
Colorado won the team’s lone meeting 78-56 by pulling away in the second half.
The Buffaloes came out cold, missing 12 of their first 16 shots as Washington State built a 27-13 lead midway through the first half.
Elleby led Washington State’s early charge.
The all-conference sophomore forward had a forgettable final weekend of the regular season, shooting a combined 6-for-33 in losses to the Arizona schools.
Elleby was confident and on the mark against Colorado, scoring 13 points in the first 10½ minutes. He had 15 points to give Washington State a 35-25 halftime lead. Colorado missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half.
Elleby hit two quick 3-pointers and Isaac Bonton hit another to stretch the Cougars’ lead to 44-26 early in the second half. Colorado scored nine straight points midway through the second half, but that only cut the lead to 57-45.
WASHINGTON STATE (16-16)
Elleby 10-18 4-4 30, Miller 3-5 3-7 9, Markovetskyy 3-3 0-0 6, Bonton 5-16 3-4 15, Robinson 2-5 3-3 8, Pollard 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-4 2-4 2, Rodman 1-1 3-3 6, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 18-25 82.
COLORADO (21-11)
Battey 1-7 2-2 4, Gatling 1-3 2-2 4, Wright 6-17 6-6 21, Bey 6-9 7-11 19, Schwartz 1-3 0-4 2, Daniels 1-6 2-3 4, Parquet 1-2 1-2 3, Siewert 2-5 0-0 4, Kountz 2-5 2-2 7, Martinka 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 22-32 68.
Halftime — Washington State, 35-25. 3-point goals — Washington State 10-21 (Elleby 6-10, Bonton 2-7, Rodman 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Miller 0-1), Colorado 4-21 (Wright 3-6, Kountz 1-3, Battey 0-1, Bey 0-1, Parquet 0-1, Gatling 0-2, Schwartz 0-2, Siewert 0-2, Daniels 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Washington State 32 (Elleby 10), Colorado 34 (Wright 9). Assists — Washington State 16 (Bonton 7), Colorado 4 (Gatling, Wright, Daniels, Strating 1). Total fouls — Washington State 24, Colorado 19. A — 7,542.