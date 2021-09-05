PULLMAN — Senior forward Elyse Bennett tallied two goals and an assist Sunday as the Washington State women's soccer team throttled Hawaii 7-0 before 1,381 fans in a nonconference game at Lower Soccer Field.
"We really challenged them to get on the scoreboard early, because we had been leaving things out there," WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. "We got a couple in the first 15 minutes. On the whole, I was impressed with the day. It was a great performance on the whole, everybody stayed healthy and we got the shutout too."
The goal count for the Cougars (3-0-1) was the most in a game since 2002, when Washington State beat Gonzaga 8-0 on Sept. 22 of that season.
Junior defender Bridget Rieken tallied two goals, while junior midfielders Grayson Lynch and MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson and sophomore forward Margie Detrizio each had a goal.
Junior forward Enzi Broussard finished with three assists for Washington State, which dominated play in all faces against the Rainbow Wahine (0-3-1). The Cougars held a 28-3 edge in shots, including 16-1 on target, with a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeeper Marissa Zucchetto registered another clean sheet, as she had to make one save in the first half. Freshman Nadia Cooper played in the second half and didn't face a shot. It's the third consecutive match the defense has pitched a shutout, and WSU has not allowed a goal since the 16th minute of the first game Aug. 19 against Arkansas State, a stretch of 364 minutes.
"The defense is doing great, but, ultimately, we have the ball in (the opposition's) half of the field, so we've got the ball more, we're keeping it there and creating more opportunities, so it's less pressure on the defense," Shulenberger said. "It's not that the defense has done anything wrong, but we just have more of the ball right now and they're doing a good job of getting forward."
Lauren Marquez finished five saves in the first half for Hawaii. Emma Moore stopped four shots in the second half.
WSU next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday against Seattle at home
Hawaii 0 0—0
WSU 3 4—7
WSU — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson (Enzi Broussard, Elyse Bennett), 3rd.
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Sydney Studer), 6th.
WSU — Bridget Rieken (Broussard), 11th.
WSU — Bennett, 59th.
WSU — Bennett (Broussard), 60th.
WSU — Margie Detrizio, 66th.
WSU — Bridget Rieken, 81st.
Shots — Washington State 28, Hawaii 3. Saves — Hawaii: Lauren Marquez 5, Emma Moore 4. Washington State: Marissa Zucchetto 1, Nadia Cooper 0.