PULLMAN — There’s a reason why most pundits call the Pac-12 Conference in women’s soccer the toughest in the nation. Every game, teams have to battle for 90 minutes. That certainly was the case Thursday for Washington State.
Naomi Gimma registered a goal in the 29th minute, and the Stanford defense made it stand up as the 14th-ranked Cardinal knocked off the Cougars 1-0 at Lower Soccer Field.
A handful of streaks ended with the loss for Washington State (9-2-1, 3-1). The defeat put the Cougars into a tie for first place in the conference. It also snapped WSU’s six-match winning streak as well as its six-match shutout string. The goal by Stanford (9-3, 3-1) was the first the Cougars conceded in 578 minutes, 45 seconds, which did set the program mark for longest period without allowing a goal. The previous string was 557:11 set between Aug. 23-Sept. 15, 2013.
Freshman goaltender Nadia Cooper allowed Gimma’s goal, and it snapped a run of 523:56 the first-year player had of not allowing a score. Cooper, who was named the Pac-12 goalkeeper of the week for her effors this past week, did break the all-time mark of 512:11 set by Gurveen Clair in 2013.
The previous time WSU allowed a goal was in the 81st minute of a 2-1 loss Sept. 9 at home against Seattle University.
Entering the game, the defense had been sparkling, allowing an average of 0.27 per game and just three total goals, third in all of Division I.
Three of the past four matchups now between the two teams have been thrillers. Stanford, which now owns a 25-3-2 edge in the series, won 2-1 in Pullman in 2017 and the teams played to a 1-1, double-overtime tie in 2018 at Lower Soccer Field.
The two teams battled tough through the first 28 minutes of play, but Girma broke through. On a corner kick, she got a ball from Julia Leontini and nailed it in the top right half of the goal past Cooper, who finished with four saves.
Coach Todd Shulenberger made a couple of substitutions right after the score and it seemed to work, as Washington State was able to outshoot Stanford 3-1 the rest of the half but went into the locker room trailing.
Cooper had to make a couple of nice saves in a 43-second span late in the second half, and a shot by senior midfielder Sydney Studer in the final three minutes was stopped by Katie Meyer.
Stanford held a 11-10 edge in shots, including 5-4 on target, and had a 7-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Meyer finished with four saves.
Washington State next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against California.
Stanford 1 0—1
WSU 0 0—0
Washington State — Naomi Gimma (Julia Leontini), 29th.
Shots — Stanford 11, Washington State 10. Saves — Stanford: Katie Meyer 4. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 4.