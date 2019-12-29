The local area sports scene in 2019 saw plenty of ups, some downs and definitely a lot of excitement.
Here’s our countdown of the top 10 sports stories in the Tribune’s circulation area, in order from Nos. 1 to 10:
1) WSU soccer plays ultimate Cinderella role, reaches Final Four
When it comes to “Cinderella team” criteria, Washington State soccer checked off almost every box to claim its spot as the area’s best story of the year.
The Cougars beat four favored teams in their historic NCAA tournament run, two of them top-five seeds. Any standard talking head probably would’ve written Wazzu off — its path through the event was an all-time gauntlet, and the Cougars were nowhere near as storied as their opponents. But they continued to knock off favorites, overcoming monstrous odds in “neutral,” but enemy territory. Wazzu stunned No. 3 Virginia on the road and No. 5 South Carolina on its home pitch before falling in a matonal semifinal in San Jose, Calif., to second-ranked North Carolina, whose coach said WSU should’ve won. All the while, the Cougars became a viral sensation and an underdog rooting interest across the country.
These Cougars, who went 16-7-1 overall, were unranked. They weren’t Pac-12 champions — or close to it — and they had no first-team all-leaguers.
They probably should have. Senior forward Morgan Weaver garnered national acclaim and a third-team All-America nod — the second such award in program history — during the tournament. She posted 14 goals and led a well-rounded Wazzu offense, which was buoyed by a constraining defense and a star keeper in Ella Dederick, who finished her career as WSU’s all-time wins leader (53).
Unlike last year, these Cougs didn’t start the year with 10 consecutive wins to earn a top-10 ranking. Of fifth-year coach Todd Shulenberger’s four tournament showings, 2019 might have been characterized as one with lower outside expectations.
But in spite of mostly everyone, Shulenberger’s “little ol’ team from Pullman, Washington” played better soccer than anyone had on the Palouse during its month-long postseason run, which capped off arguably the best-ever sports season in modern history at Washington State.
After the year, WSU kept the wagon rolling — it signed Shulenberger until at least 2025, then signed the nation’s top forward in Trinity Rodman.
2) Idaho hires new AD after controversial firing of longtime men’s hoops coach
The University of Idaho made an agreeable change in leadership just two months after making a divisive one.
In June, longtime Vandals men’s basketball coach Don Verlin was terminated “for cause” after a hired consultant found possible NCAA violations, all of them minor. The decision made by UI’s administration has been criticized heavily because Verlin’s slip-ups were particularly trivial. Many have argued they warranted a “slap on the wrist” instead of the full-on firing of the Vandals’ longest-tenured coach, who went 177-176 in 11 years. The alleged violations include:
Verlin’s staff watched a pick-up game featuring a recruit who hadn’t filled out all the necessary paperwork;
Non-coaching staffer Brooks Malm participated in practice and game activities; and
Former UI player Stephen Madison reportedly practiced with the team.
Verlin was suspended for three weeks before being fired. He’d originally been tagged with a short suspension and the program was fined. In his final season, Verlin went 5-27, by far his worst mark during his tenure. Assistant Zac Claus was named interim coach for the 2019-20 season, after which UI will conduct a search for a head coach.
In August, UI assuaged some controversy with the hiring of longtime Wisconsin administrator Terry Gawlik as its new athletic director, replacing interim AD Pete Isakson.
Isakson had served since Rob Spear was fired by the State Board of Education in August 2018 after he and the school responded “inadequately” to claims of sexual harassment by athletes.
Gawlik entered at Idaho having served for 25 years at Wisconsin, where she was a senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator who specialized in equity.
She’s the first woman athletic director in school history. After a problematic last year in UI’s athletic department, Gawlik’s hiring seemed ideal. It was regarded widely among Idaho’s supporters as a success.
During her time at Wisconsin, Gawlik served on numerous school, Big Ten Conference and NCAA committees. Much of her attention went toward Title IX implementation.
She’ll be tasked with solving UI’s near-$1 million athletics budget deficit and of course, finding a new men’s basketball coach.
3) Minshew Mania bleeds into the NFL
At Washington State in 2018, Minshew Mania seemed like a singular phenomenon, something that never would be duplicated.
But that wasn’t quite true. A version of it came to life in the opposite corner of the country. It didn’t last as long as the Pullman version, but it was more intense. After all, this was the NFL.
Gardner Minshew, the quarterback who had captured the Cougar imagination in unprecedented ways in leading WSU to an 11-2 season, co-opted more hearts when he began his rookie NFL season in spectacular fashion as an injury replacement for Nick Foles at success-starved Jacksonville.
Fake mustaches became a craze among Jaguar fans just as they had in Pullman. For one home game in October, the team gave away 35,000 of them. All the other retro elements of Minshew Mania — jean shorts, sunglasses, white headbands — went along for the ride.
In the meantime, Minshew posted the highest-ever completion percentage and passer rating for anyone playing his first three games in the NFL.
The whole craze began to fade when the Jaguars couldn’t sustain their early success through the rigors of a pro football season, and defenses found ways to blunt Minshew’s magic. But even after Foles returned from his injury, Minshew eventually aced him out for the right to start the team’s final few games.
The mania made a brief return to Pullman when Minshew, two days after leading the Jags past Tennessee for his first NFL victory, showed up for the Cougars’ home game against UCLA in September and was fawned upon as never before. In a pregame meet-and-greet, fans hoping to interact with him formed a line that twice crossed the width of the Cougs’ double practice field.
4) Cougs make changes in men’s basketball, baseball programs
No one can say Washington State athletic director Pat Chun is complacent.
After five hapless seasons, Chun pulled the plug on men’s basketball coach Ernie Kent in March. Kent went 58-98.
Two months later, Chun did the same with baseball coach Marty Lees, whose teams were 70-137-2 in four years.
Chun nabbed perhaps the best names he could find on the mid-major scene.
Kent was replaced with Kyle Smith, an analytics — and defensive — minded boss who’d turned around Columbia’s program and evolved San Francisco into a consistent 20-win team. He did it using his patented “Nerdball” stratagems, which entail tracking little-known analytics and highlighting specific areas to hone in practice.
Lees was exchanged for Brian Green, who’d orchestrated a striking five-year turnaround at New Mexico State, leading the Aggies to the Western Athletic Conference title and the NCAA tournament last year.
Green has won at least 30 games in the past four seasons. WSU won 27 in the previous two years.
He’ll be on board when the Cougs’ new baseball facility is completed. Construction began this summer.
Across the street, Smith must figure out how he’ll fill the Beasley Coliseum seats and, most importantly, how WSU can earn something it’s been troubled in finding — Pac-12 wins.
His intention to reinvigorate the Cougars’ defense, much in the same vein as Tony Bennett’s Wazzu teams, has been met with fan enthusiasm, and victories early this season where there might have been losses in years past.
WSU’s athletics budget is trending toward a $100 million deficit by 2022, according to the school’s board of regents. Kent will be paid the remaining $4.1 million on his deal.
But by all appearances, Chun’s more concerned with the on-court/field product. The changes in leadership signify a change in mentality for two WSU programs that’d gotten a little too accustomed recently to losing.
5) L-C men reach first Final Four
Before last season, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team never had been beyond the second round of the NAIA tournament — and even that was a rare treat. It had happened in only three of the teams’ 13 trips to the national tourney — with all of LCSC’s other appearances ending in the first round.
The Warriors overcame their first-round Achilles’ heel at Nationals in Kansas City, Mo., on March 20 with a 71-70 win against Campbellsville, getting a combined 34 points from Dana Abe and Trystan Bradley. LCSC made history the next day when it beat William Penn 88-86 to reach the Elite Eight for the first time (only 32 teams are invited to the national tournament). After beating LSU-Alexandria 80-74, the Warriors fell to Frontier Conference foe Carroll College 66-55 in a national semifinal.
The Warriors went 1-2 against the Saints during the regular season and finished as co-champions of the FC before beating the Saints on their home court in the FC tournament final (no small feat, given the six-hour bus ride just to reach Helena, Mont. — and that’s when you’re driving in good conditions).
Entering the season, the Warriors knew they were going to be experienced — with a slew of seniors — but how those players would coalesce under new coach Austin Johnson (who had been an LCSC assistant before a stint as Corban’s head coach) remained to be seen. Any questions about how Johnson would fill the shoes of former L-C coach Brandon Rinta (who had left in the offseason to go to Central Washington) were answered almost immediately when the Warriors beat Idaho in Johnson’s third game at the helm, 65-59, on Nov. 2, 2018. It was only a sign of things to come.
6) Troy volleyball wins 3rd title in 4 years
All for one and one for all. That mindset defined a Troy volleyball team that won its third Idaho Class 1A Division I state title in four years this fall. While no player on the team saw herself as more important than anyone else, there’s no question the duo of sophomore Morgan Blazzard and senior Lindsey Kwate played a huge role in their team’s latest title, which came by way of a sweep of The Ambrose School in the state title game Nov. 2 at Lapwai High School.
Kwate had 16 kills and Blazzard had nine kills and nine digs as their team beat its opponent from Meridian, 25-13, 25-21, 25-8 to clinch the Trojans’ 12th title overall and second straight.
While Troy swept its way to the title — winning all four of its games at State in three sets — that isn’t to say this title came easily for the Trojans. For various reasons, the Trojans had 10 players from their varsity and junior varsity rosters miss time during the season. That didn’t stop Troy from finishing 27-3. Perhaps Archers coach Rhonda Smith, whose team finished runner-up to the Trojans for a second straight year, said it best: “Troy is amazing. ... They picked us apart.”
7) Prairie football, boys basketball win titles 8 months apart
After the Prairie boys’ basketball team had claimed the Idaho Class 1A Division I state title March 2 with a 59-51 win against Potlatch at the Nampa Idaho Center, not to be outdone, the Cottonwood school’s football team raised a banner of its own eight months later, beating Lost Rivers 26-6 at the Kibbie Dome on Nov. 22. That gave each of those teams three state titles since 2014. The Pirate football team also won it all in 2014 and 2017. The basketball team also won State in 2014 and 2015.
Spencer Schumacher and Devin Ross led Prairie with a combined 28 points in the boys’ basketball title game. Both were All-State (and graduated in the spring). For the football team, the leading man was Cole Martin, a junior who rushed for 127 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns in the title game.
If there was one commonality between the titles — besides the handful of players who played key supporting roles on both of those teams, most notably Cole Schlader and Sam Mager — it would be the role defense played. Prairie’s basketball team held its three State opponents to 43 points per game, protecting the key like Fort Knox. The Pirates’ football team held its postseason opponents to 18 points per game. Now, the Pirates will take on a bigger challenge than defending their opponents: trying to go back-to-back. Sometimes, the toughest act to follow is your own.
8) Asotin baseball wins State
To prepare his team for the gauntlet of the Washington Class 2B state baseball tournament, Asotin coach Jim Holman did everything he could to schedule challenging opponents. Holman’s plan did in fact push his team to new heights, with the Panthers claiming just their second state title, and first since 1985, with a 2-0 win against Kalama on May 26 in Centralia, Wash.
Devin Fry and Noah Renzelman played starring roles, with Renzelman throwing a complete-game, four-hit shutout against Kalama and Fry, with a two-out RBI single in the second inning, providing the only run the Panthers needed. In the semifinal round two days earlier, it had been Fry’s three-hit, 105-pitch effort on the mound that had powered the Panthers past Brewster 2-1 in eight innings.
While the Panthers’ run was historic, it wasn’t wholly unexpected. Holman already had notched five top-4 state placings in his previous 11 seasons as the coach. After his team won it all in his 12th season, Holman said he could definitely see his team making another playoff push. “Fortunately, we have a lot of those guys here with us tonight,” Holman said at a feting this fall, “and they’ll be back for another run.”
9) Wazzu makes bowl game despite turmoil with defense
When the Washington State football team took on UCLA on Sept. 21 at Martin Stadium, Cougar fans — who are no strangers to the weird and wacky — saw something they never thought they’d see: A WSU quarterback throw nine touchdown passes — in a losing effort. The Cougars fell 67-63.
It was an unfathomable outcome for a team that had led 49-17 at one juncture before allowing 50 points in 17 minutes, 41 seconds (to a team that had yet to win a game). Entering the game, the Cougars had been flying high — with a 3-0 record and belief the previous season’s Alamo Bowl win was perhaps a stepping stone to something greater. It wasn’t. WSU lost again Sept. 28 at Utah and defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys abruptly resigned Oct. 4 with seven games remaining on the schedule.
The Cougars were able to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record and made the Cheez-It Bowl. But WSU’s 31-21 loss Friday to Air Force in Phoenix was perhaps emblematic of the team’s season. The WSU defense couldn’t stop the Falcons from holding the ball and dominating time of possession. That kept the Cougars’ venerated offense on the sideline for much of the game. And when the Cougars needed a defensive stop on fourth-and-goal with 3:50 left, Air Force scored on a 3-yard run to push the game out of reach.
10) Idaho’s Splash Sisters wrap up careers with WNIT Sweet 16 showing
Idaho women’s basketball players Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce earned the nickname “Splash Sisters” for their 3-point accuracy. They made a splash in their final season on the Palouse, leading the Vandals to the Sweet 16 of the women’s NIT, where UI fell to Arizona 68-60. That wrapped up a 22-11 season and the college careers for Pierce and Ferenz, who had set a number of records during their stay in Moscow.
In her final year, Pierce broke the NCAA all-time record for 3-pointers made in a season with 154 and also established the NCAA all-time record for 3s made per game in a season (4.53). She became the fourth woman to make 400 shots from outside in a career, finishing with 472, tied for the second-most in NCAA history. During Ferenz’s swan song, she became Idaho’s all-time scoring leader — among men and women. Ferenz finished her career with 2,466 points. She’s now a standout for AB Contern of Luxembourg.