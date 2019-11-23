WSU soccer knocks off No. 3 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson converted a rebound goal in the 82nd minute, sending the Washington State women’s soccer team past third-ranked Virginia 3-2 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday at Klöckner Stadium.
“It was a great performance by our team,” Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said. “You don’t score three goals against one of the best teams in America if you’re not a great team too. We proved tonight that we could play with anybody. This is not a shocker.”
It is the biggest upset and quite possibly the biggest win in the history of the Cougar program. The Cavaliers (17-2-3) had lost just once all season, a 2-1 double overtime defeat against North Carolina in the final of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Nov. 10 in Cary, N.C. Virginia’s last home loss came Oct. 21, 2018, against Florida State. That snapped a string of 19 consecutive unbeaten games for the Cavaliers.
With the victory, Washington State (14-6-1) will play in the third round of the tournament for just the second time in school history at 2 p.m. Sunday here against West Virginia. The Mountaineers (12-7-2) advanced earlier in the day with a 1-0 victory against Central Connecticut State in double overtime.
“We’re not done yet,” Morgan Weaver said. “We’re here to fight and we’re going to continue to fight and hopefully get to the College Cup.”
The Cougars’ victory also snapped a string of 14 straight appearances in the Sweet 16 for Virginia.
Weaver, who was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, finished with a goal and an assist. Averie Collins also had a goal for Washington State, which made it to the third round in 2017, where it fell 1-0 in double overtime to No. 16 Florida.
Meghan McCool had a goal and an assist, and Diana Orodonez also had a goal for the Cavaliers. Those two players each finish the season with 15 goals apiece.
“Obviously we’re gutted for the players because this has been an extraordinary group to work with all year,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “It’s hard to take it all in at this point in time. Washington State deserves a lot of credit. They’re a hard team to play against and they took us out of our game at times today.”
The Cougars used their speed and athleticism to their advantage from the start. In the 13th minute, Collins got a ball from Makamae Gomera-Stevens and made a run to the line, converting for the sixth time this season to put WSU up 1-0.
However, the aggressiveness the Cougars showed also left them vulnerable. At the 18:16 mark, McCool’s shot rang off WSU goalkeeper Ella Dederick, and Ordonez converted on a rebound to tie it at 1.
Then toward the end of the first half, Brianna Alger’s corner kick went right to Elyse Bennett, and she redirected the shot into the middle of the penalty box for Weaver, who finished for her 11th goal of the season for a 2-1 lead.
After halftime, the Cavaliers turned up the pressure and it worked as McCool kicked one past Dederick to tie it at 2 at the 52:32 mark.
Then the defenses tightened up and the game became to WSU’s liking.
“It became very physical and they are a very physical and athletic team,” Swanson said. “They imposed their style on us more and give them credit, they scored three goals on us and we haven’t given up that many goals in a game all year long. I wish them well. The better team won today.”
Almost 30 minutes later, the Cougars came up with the winner. Weaver was able to get into the penalty area and fired a shot at Virginia goalkeeper Michaela Moran. Moran, who finished with five saves in the game, couldn’t grab ahold of the ball and it bounced back to Frimpong-Ellertson. The freshman forward was able to finish to give Washington State the lead for good.
“We put this team together for a reason,” Shulenberger said. “We’re special, we’re different, we’re unique. They’ve got a lot of guts. It’s great to see the reward pay off for (the players).”
Dederick finished with seven saves.
Washington St 2 1 — 3
Virginia 1 1 — 2
WSU — Averie Collins (Makamae Gomera-Stevens), 13th.
UVa — Diana Orodonez (Meghan McCool), 19th.
WSU — Morgan Weaver (Brianna Alger, Elyse Bennett), 31st.
UVa — McCool (Rebecca Jarrett), 53rd.
WSU — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson (Weaver), 82nd.
Shots — Washington State 15, Virgnia 16.
Saves — Washington State: Ella Dederick, 7; Virginia: Michaela Moran, 5.