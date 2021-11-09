Washington State women’s soccer team is dancing once again after earning an at-large bid in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
In the opening round of the tournament the Cougars will host Montana at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Lower Soccer Field. The two teams last met in 2019 when Washington State shutout the Grizzlies 6-0.
The last time the Cougars went to the national tournament, they went on a magical run that took them all the way to he semifinals where they were defeated by North Carolina 2-1. Washington State has now made the championship tournament in four of the last five years and nine of the last 11.
The Cougars earned the bid after finishing the regular season 13-2-4 overall, one win off the school’s regular season record of 14 set in 2013. Washington State also finished with a 7-1-3 conference record, tying a school record, set in 2013 and 2015, for most conference wins in a season.
Defense was the name of the game for the Cougars who racked up 12 shutouts in the season, second most in school history. Freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper finished the regular season with a 0.862 save percentage and recorded seven shutouts. Cooper also had three other combined shutouts with fellow goalkeeper, Marissa Zucchetto, who had two of her own.
Washington State outscored its opponents 42-11 in 19 games, averaging 20.1 shots-per-game. Fifth-year senior Elyse Bennett led the team with 10 goals and 24 points on the season.
HONORS
Area athletes nab weekly honors
Roshaun Johnson of Idaho football was named Root Sports Big Sky Football Offensive Player of the Week. Johnson recorded career-highs with 174 rushing yards and a school-record six touchdowns in a win over Southern Utah. It is the first weekly award for an Idaho football player this season.
Magda Jehlarova of Washington State volleyball was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week to earn her third weekly award this season. Jehlarova led the Cougars to a weekend sweep of Arizona and Arizona State. She also moved into WSU’s all-time top-10 list for blocks with 381 after posting 18 last week.
Sara Muehlhausen of Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball was named CCC Player of the Week. The junior posted a career-high 16 points in a season opening victory against Whitman.
COLLEGE GOLF
WSU men begin final fall tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Cal — Washington State men’s golf opened their final tournament of the fall schedule on Thursday in the 2021 Saint Mary’s Invitational at the Poppy Hills Golf Club.
The Cougars sit in a tie for 17th place in the 19 team field after shooting a 295 as a team Monday. Stanford leads the tournament after one round after shooting 269.
Jaden Cantafio was the only Washington State golfer to shoot under par on the 71-par golf course, shooting a 1-under 70. Cantafio is sitting in a tie for 21st.
Preston Bebich finished tied for 66th with a 3-over 74, Max Sekulic tied for 75th with a four-over 75, Pono Yanagi tied for 85th with a five-over 76 and Peter Jung tied for 97th with a seven-over 78.
Round two will begin at 8 a.m. today.