Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain this morning will give way to sunshine during the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.