PULLMAN — Noah Williams, once considered a fast-rising name in the Pac-12 and perhaps the best player on Washington State’s basketball roster, has entered the transfer portal after an underwhelming third season in which his role and productivity diminished.
Verbal Commits reported Tuesday on Twitter the high-energy combo guard will explore playing his final two years of eligibility elsewhere.
Williams broke out in 2019-20 as a true freshman, impressing coaches and fans with his perimeter defense, and providing a spark plug for the Cougars during coach Kyle Smith’s first year. Williams was one of Smith’s first WSU recruits.
As a sophomore, the Seattle native out of powerhouse O’Dea High School honed his offense, adding an occasionally explosive shooting touch and finishing the year as WSU’s No. 2 scorer. He guided the way in a weekend sweep of Cal and Stanford late in the season, scoring a combined 72 points.
Expected to contend for an All-Pac-12 nod ahead of this season, Williams underperformed. He averaged 9.5 points on just 33.2 percent shooting from the field and 26.2 percent on 3-pointers, adding 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game — all lower totals than his sophomore year, his shooting percentages particularly.
Williams started 65 of 91 games with the Cougars. After starting every contest in 2020-21, he came off the bench in 10 games this year as sophomore guard TJ Bamba steadily improved.
By late in the year, it had become evident Bamba offered stronger defense and more overall consistency, and would be the favorite to start at shooting guard in 2022-23. Williams didn’t start in any of the Cougars’ four NIT games.
The son of Guy Williams — a standout at WSU under coach George Raveling in the late 1970s/early 1980s — Noah Williams helped lift the Cougars’ program into respectable stature and gave the WSU faithful a number of cherished moments.
Williams joins Cougar guards Jefferson Koulibaly and Ryan Rapp in the transfer portal.
Williams missed a stretch of time in the preseason, presumably for disciplinary reasons stemming from an alleged scuffle with bouncers at a Pullman bar in September. Williams, then 20, had attempted to use a fake ID to enter Valhalla Bar and Grill and faced potential misdemeanors.
The Whitman County Prosecutors’ Office recently declined to pursue misdemeanor assault charges and ruled Williams must perform eight hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and maintain good behavior for eight months for attempting to enter a bar using false identification.