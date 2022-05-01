The Kansas City Chiefs took Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson in the seventh and final round of the NFL draft Saturday, getting a big body still trying to shore up details in his pass coverage.
Cougars running back Max Borghi went undrafted but signed a free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts.
Watson, 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, was 22nd pick of the seventh round, 243rd overall.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍Jaylen Watson is officially a Chief!#GoCougs | #PalouseProduct pic.twitter.com/TR6OF7vkCk— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 30, 2022
Originally from Augusta, Ga., Watson twice committed to USC before getting derailed by academics each time. He landed at WSU in 2020 and twice got honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team.
Added another weapon to the defense! Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, CB @JaylenWatson12!! pic.twitter.com/aYAjVkMolh— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2022
Scouts liked his press coverage and strength but found his short-area quickness and agility lacking, noting he had only two seasons at the Football Bowl Subdivision level to develop these traits.
Borghi figures to get a good look from the Colts. He dazzled Cougar fans with his remarkable quick-step running style and had plenty of time to develop his pass-catching skills in Mike Leach’s offense in 2018 and ’19. He missed most of the four-game 2020 season with a back injury and was sidelined for two games with a shoulder problem the next year.
He wound up with 880 rushing yards in 2021, a 5.5 per-carry average, before skipping the Cougars’ bowl game to get ready for the draft. His final dose of bad luck came in the former of an ankle injury in the Senior Bowl, stealing a chunk of his prep time at a critical juncture before WSU’s pro day early in April.
Blessed with an opportunity. Got a chip on my shoulder. I’m ready to get to work!!! @Colts— Max Borghi (@max_borghi) May 1, 2022
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.