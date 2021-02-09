PULLMAN — Jayden de Laura, the Washington State freshman quarterback who started all four of the Cougars’ football games this past season, has been suspended indefinitely by the school after being arrested for suspicion of diving while intoxicated.
The arrest was first reported Monday by SWX.
Pullman Police said de Laura, 19, allegedly drove through a stop sign on Colorado Street near the WSU campus shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, then drove the wrong way on the one-way Thatuna Street.
They said he failed a sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was arrested, cited and released.
It’s unclear how de Laura’s suspension will affect the Cougars’ quarterback competition during spring drills and preseason camp. The battle probably would have been thrown wide-open anyway.
As a true freshman out of Honolulu in 2020, de Laura impressively led the Cougars to a season-opening win at Oregon State. But he showed rookie inconsistency as the team absorbed three straight losses to finish 1-3 in a pandemic-shortened season.
The Cougars’ 2021 recruiting class includes Jarrett Guarantano, a graduate transfer quarterback who started 32 games for Tennessee, and high school recruit Xavier Ward, who WSU coach Nick Rolovich said in December had a chance of competing for a starting QB role immediately.
The Cougars also welcome back Camm Cooper, who as a sophomore last year was involved in a lengthy three-man preseason battle for the No. 1 job that eventually went to de Laura. The third candidate, Gunner Cruz, transferred to Arizona after the season.
